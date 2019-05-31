Fergie Files To Divorce Josh Duhamel 4 Days After He Goes On Dinner Date With Mystery Woman

The day has come. Fergie is reportedly making her split with Josh Duhamel official, a new report claims. Just four days ago, her estranged husband was seen with a model two decades his junior!

The standstill is over, supposedly. Singer Fergie, 44, reportedly filed for divorce from Transformers star Josh Duhamel, 46, in a Pasadena court on May 31, according to TMZ. If true, the legal move was a long time coming, seeing that Fergie and Josh announced the end of their eight-year marriage (and overall 13-year relationship) in Sept. 2017. However, they had actually gone separate ways earlier that year! Over a year and a half gone by, and the parents to Axl Duhamel, 5, were still legally married — they even appeared to brush aside possible breakup tension with a friendly hug in Los Angeles in Nov. 2018. HollywoodLife has reached out to Fergie and Josh’s reps for comment.

Just four days before this report surfaced, Josh was seen with a fellow North Dakota native: Miss World America 2016 and model Audra Mari, 25. No PDA was pictured, but they were standing quite close to one another. Josh did admit to wanting to find “someone young enough to have kids” in a Dec. 2018 episode of Dax Shepard‘s podcast, Armchair Expert. Josh had confessed to wanting even more kids, even if he’s “not 30 years old anymore.” Post-Fergie, Josh last dated Baby Driver star Eiza González, 29, for five months until their split in July 2018.

Fergie and Josh began dating in Sept. 2004 and tied the knot in Jan. 2009. Understandably, their joint split statement blindsided fans who had been following this romance for 13 years. “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the statement began, which Fergie’s rep issued nearly two years before Friday’s report of a divorce filing. Fergie and Josh continued to write, “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family. With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year.”

Despite the formal statement, Fergie showed her more vulnerable side in an Oct. 2017 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. The former Black Eyed Peas member confessed to thinking that she and Josh would be “together forever,” adding, “It wasn’t my plan. I wanted to stay together forever.” It was an emotional chat, as Fergie shed tears on-air.