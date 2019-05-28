Josh Duhamel Spotted On Dinner Date With Hot, Younger Mystery Brunette

Josh Duhamel is one of Hollywood’s hottest bachelors, but, is he off the market? — The actor was photographed out with stunning brunette at Nobu in Malibu on May 27!



Josh Duhamel is on the prowl and he’s looking mighty fine in the process! The 46-year-old bachelor was spotted out to dinner with a gorgeous woman on Memorial Day [SEEN HERE]. Josh and the unidentified brunette were photographed while grabbing a bite at Hollywood hotspot, Nobu in Malibu on Monday night. Now, the only question is — who is she?

While there was no blatant PDA between the pair, it appeared as though they were on a date, according to TMZ. One thing we do know? — Josh looked handsome with his salt and pepper beard and matching hair on display in the CA sun. He donned a half-sleeve while shirt with a slight v-neck, and jeans as he was pictured walking ahead of his mystery woman. Meanwhile, she wore white, lace shorts and a light, off-white trench. Her hair was down and straight as she carried her cell phone in one hand and her Louis Vuitton bag on her right shoulder.

Josh’s latest outing came just a few months after he admitted that he’s looking to settle down with a younger woman. “I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45,” the actor said in December 2018 while on Dax Shepard‘s podcast, Armchair Expert. “I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids.”

He continued: “It’s not as if I’m out there trying to just f**k anything,” he continues. “That’s really not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with, and have a family with.”

Before he stepped out with his new mystery girl, Josh was reported to be dating actress, Rebekah Graf, 36, in February. However, a source told HollywoodLife at the time, that the two were not a couple. Josh has also been linked to model and actress, Eiza González, 29. They split in July after five months of dating.

Josh was previously married to singer, Fergie, 44. The pair —who began dating in September 2004, and wed in January 2009 — announced their split on September 14, 2017 after eight years of marriage and 13 years together. “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the two said in a joint statement relayed by Fergie’s rep in September 2017.

“To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public,” the statement continued. “We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.” Despite their split, both Fergie and Josh remain good friends and continue to successfully co-parent their 5-year-old son Axl Jack .