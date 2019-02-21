Josh Duhamel, 46, Dating Actress Rebekah Graf, 36: He’s Calling Her His ‘Girlfriend’

He’s off the market! Josh Duhamel is reportedly dating actress Rebekah Graf, and the star’s already referring to her as his ‘girlfriend,’ according to friends. How exciting is that?

Mystery solved! That gorgeous woman Josh Duhamel was spotted kissing in Beverly Hills on December 19 has been revealed as Rebekah Graf. Josh and the 36-year-old actress, who has been in things like The Amityville Murders and Hawaii Five-0, started dating about two months ago, and it’s reportedly already official. Friends of the Transformers: The Last Knight star, 46, who spoke to Life & Style were overheard calling her “Josh’s girlfriend” during a romantic trip to The Village at Mammoth in California’s Mammoth Mountain!

The couple were up in the mountains for the second annual Mammoth Mountain Film Festival, were his directorial debut, Buddy Games, premiered. And while she was right by his side throughout the event, they didn’t walk the carpet together. “Josh wasn’t ready to to make it red-carpet official,” a source told the mag. “But he did bring Rebekah as his date to the Buddy Games premiere.” Don’t get it wrong; they’re so into each other!

If they’re trying to keep their relationship hush hush, then they’re apparently doing a poor job. The source says that they “couldn’t keep their hands off each other” once they were seated for the film! “Josh made sure they got the best seats in the house and was rubbing her back as they waited to watch the film. You can tell that Josh is really into Rebekah. He didn’t even notice the other girls there. She had his full attention.” HollywoodLife reached out to Josh’s rep for comment on this story.

It’s (probably) too soon to know, but with a 10-year age gap between the couple, Josh may be able to fulfill his dream of having more kids. He told Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast that, ““I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years. So, it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids.” Josh is the father to a five-year-old son, Axl Duhamel, with his ex-wife, Fergie. It’s unclear if Rebekah has kids.