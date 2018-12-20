Josh Duhamel Says He ‘Wants More Kids’ Post Fergie As He’s Spotted Kissing Mystery Woman

Josh Duhamel just admitted he’s looking for a woman young enough to have more kids with. Now he’s been photographed kissing a youthful hottie on a dinner date in Beverly Hills a year after splitting from Fergie.

Josh Duhamel is not done having children and has admitted he wants to find a younger woman to start a new family with. The 45-year-old actor might have found the one as he was photographed making out with a brunette hottie outside of Beverly Hills hotspot Mr. Chow on Dec. 19. It’s one of the most high-profile celebrity filled restaurants in town, so it’s not exactly a place you’d go if you want to keep a romance undercover. Just hours later he made the revelation that he wants more children following his split from Fergie, 43, and is looking for a new gal whose biological clock hasn’t started ticking. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF JOSH AND HIS MYSTERY WOMAN KISSING.

Josh hit up pal Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast on Dec. 20 where he revealed he wants to become a dad again…and soon! He became a first time father at 40 when ex-wife Fergie had their son Axl Jack in 2013, and he doesn’t want to waste any more time. “I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years,” Duhamel said. “So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids.”

He’s not looking for random hot chicks either, as he wants a quality woman who will be a good mother to his future kids. “It’s not as if I’m out there trying to just f— anything. That’s not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.” The Transformers star briefly dated stunning actress Eiza Gonzalez, 28, earlier in 2018. But her star is on the rise big time, as she’s currently filming The Fast and the Furious spinoff Hobbs and Cash starring opposite none other than the biggest movie star on the planet, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. She’s a very busy lady these days.

While he’s looking for a new baby mama, Josh still has a lot of love for Fergie. They were together for 13 years — eight as husband and wife — and their marriage produced Axl. “Fergie and I had a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn’t work. But I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby,” he said.