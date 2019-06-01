Fergie & Josh Duhamel Remain ‘Friends’ After She Files For Divorce: ‘There’s Never Been Any Bad Blood

Nearly two years after separating, Fergie finally filed for divorce from Josh Duhamel. There’s still plenty of love and respect between them even though the marriage is finally going to end.

Fergie, 44, and Josh Duhamel, 46, split so long ago but neither filed for divorce. They announced their separation in Sept. of 2017 despite going their separate ways earlier that year. Now that the singer has finally filed divorce paperwork on May 31, there’s no animosity between the former couple. “Fergie and Josh have nothing but love and respect for one another. There has never been and continues to not be any bad blood between them. They’re totally fine and can be in the same room together even with their respective families and it’s nothing but cordial and amicable. They consider one another friends and there’s no drama,” a source close to the former couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Josh got his own place over a year ago and Fergie moved out of the house they both shared earlier this year,” our insider continues. Fergie hasn’t been involved seriously with anyone since their split and while Josh dated actress Eiza Gonzalez, 29, for four months in 2018, it didn’t prove to be more than a fun fling. However, Josh was just spotted out on a date with fellow North Dakota native, Miss World America 2016 and model Audra Mari, 25

“There was just never a rush or urgency for divorce. They both wanted to have this transition be as painless and easy for themselves and their son. Fergie filing now had absolutely nothing to do with Josh going on a date — It’s pure coincidence. It was just time to move on now that everyone is adjusted,” our source adds. The couple lovingly co-parent son Axl Jack, 5.

Josh has made it clear he’s not done having kids, despite his split from Fergie. He hit up Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast on Dec. 20, 2018 where he revealed he wants to become a dad again and he’s in a bit of a hurry. “I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years,” he said. “So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids.” Hmm…maybe things will get more serious with Audra, as she’s definitely in that category.