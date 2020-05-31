Interview
Pamela Anderson, 52, Admits She Still Tries On Her Iconic ‘Baywatch’ Swimsuit ‘Just Around’ Her Living Room

She’s still got it! Pamela Anderson keeps the sexy red one-piece in a ‘top drawer,’ confirming the swimsuit ‘still fits’!

Pamela Anderson, 52, still rocks her iconic Baywatch swimsuit from time-to-time! “Oh, I have one right here in my top drawer! It still fits,” Pamela revealed in an interview with FOX News on Saturday, May 30, referencing the sexy high-slit red number from the ’90s series. “I have worn it on occasion just to be funny with my friends,” she added.

Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson is seen in a 1990’s promo shot from the series ‘Baywatch.’ The Canadian star played life guard C.J. Parker on the series from 1992-1997. (Baywatch Co/Kobal/Shutterstock)

The Canadian beauty admitted, however that she mainly wears the one-piece item “just around the living room,” joking she might throw it on when trying to give her friends “mouth to mouth.” Pam rose to fame playing life guard C.J. Parker on Baywatch alongside David Hasselhoff, which ran from 1992 – 1997. The blonde bombshell once again reprised the role for the 2003 TV movie special, Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding.

Although Baywatch has been off the air for years, Pamela still has the perfect figure for the sexy bathing suit! The 52-year-old recently stripped down for a photoshoot in Vancouver’s Gastown district to promote her partnership with influencer platform Jasmin. In an Instagram story posted May 31, Pam turned her back from the camera as she showed off her back tattoo with just a white bed sheet.

In a video taken from the session, Pamela donned a gorgeous white-and-blue wedding gown as she galavanted down a Gastown alley. The clip seemingly was an example of art imitating life, as the Ladysmith, B.C. native ended her marriage to Jon Peters, 74, after just twelve days back in February.

The surprise nuptials came nearly 30 years after the pair originally dated back in the 1980s. “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Jon, dated Barbra Streisand for years, gushed shortly after their Malibu wedding.

It turns out the nuptials weren’t made legal, with Pamela confirming the the pairs’ decision to go their separate ways just 12 days later. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process,” Pamela said on Feb. 1.

“With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy,” she also said.