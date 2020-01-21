Pamela Anderson Marries ‘Original Bad Boy’ Jon Peters In Secret Ceremony

Congratulations – and SURPRISE! When no one was looking, Pamela Anderson tied the knot with Hollywood producer Jon Peters in a private Malibu ceremony.

It’s 2020, and Pamela Anderson is a married woman. The 52-year-old Playboy icon and Baywatch babe tied the knot with Hollywood producer Jon Peters, 74, in a private ceremony in Malibu on Monday, January 20, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While the marriage comes out of the blue, the relationship does not. The couple first dated more than 30 years ago, and according to THR, they’ve reunited in recent months and kept the rekindled relationship under wraps. Pamela’s adult sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee, attended the wedding, along with Jon’s ex-wife Christine Forsyth-Peters and their daughters, Caleigh and Skye. Jon’s daughter Kendyl was also on hand, according to THR.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Jon told THR when explaining the relationship and new nuptials. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

Following the wedding, Pamela offered THR a statement in the form of a poem: “Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood – no one compares – / I love him deeply like family. / His life used to scare me. / So much for a girl like me. Now I’ve seen more of life and realize .. / He’s been there all along. Never failed me – / I’m ready now and / he’s ready too – We / understand / and respect each other – We love each other without conditions. – / I’m a lucky woman. – Proof / God has a plan.”

This marriage is the fifth for both Pamela and Jon. She was famously married to Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee (the father of her sons.) She was also married to Kid Rock and twice-wed to Rick Salomon. Jon’s romantic history includes marriages with actress Lesley Ann Warren and producer Christine Forsyth-Peters. He also famously had a 12-year torrid love affair with Barbra Streisand, who he met on the set of the comedy For Pete’s Sake. He produced Barbra’s version of A Star Is Born (as well as the 2018 remake with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.)

She and Jon first met in the mid-‘80s at the Playboy Mansion. She had just moved to Los Angeles from her native British Columbia. “I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star,” he told THR at the time. “We ended up living together. Of course, [Hugh] Hefner loved her and saw her beauty. Pamela was a girl who, with no makeup, was gorgeous. She was very smart and very talented. I tried to talk her out of doing Playboy. I said, ‘Don’t do Playboy. Focus on a serious career.‘ She said, ‘You’re nuts.’ She wanted to do Playboy, and she went on to do 13 covers.”

Jon paid for her acting, dance, and voice lessons. He helped launched her onscreen career, first as a recurring role on Home Improvement and as C.J. Parker on Baywatch, and later in film. He proposed to her, but she turned him down.

Before this sudden marriage, she had moved to France was living in Marseille with French soccer star Adil Rami. They split in June 2019 after she accused him of cheating. The reclusive Jon has stayed out of the spotlight following a run as the “outrageous producer” of such classics as Flashdance, The Witches of Eastwick, Batman, and Batman Returns. He would, according to The Hollywood Reporter, have an “ill-suited run” as the head of Columbia Pictures with Peter Guber.