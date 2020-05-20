Pamela Anderson Is Literally A Runaway Bride In New Video 3 Mos. After Ending 12-Day Marriage

Life imitates art! Pamela Anderson stunned in a wedding down as she ran through the streets of Vancouver’s Gastown in this new black-and-white video.

Pamela Anderson, 52, is back in a wedding gown less than four months since splitting with Jon Peters, 74. The Baywatch alum shared a series of new photos and videos to her Instagram account over the last week, including a new video of her as a runaway bride. In the brief clip set to Chopin‘s classical “Nocturnes, Op. 9,” the blonde can be seen galavanting through Vancouver’s historic Gastown in a show stopping wedding dress by designer Joanna Delaney. The Ladysmith, B.C. native stunned in the white-and-blue tulle skirt number that featured a strapless corset detail top in the footage shot by videographer Richard Scott Amies.

The wedding dress look — which included a veil and white pumps — was one many Pamela rocked for the black-and-white shoot for influencer site Jasmin.com. In others, the blonde bombshell could be seen lying on a bed in black lingerie, as well as posing with a black motorcycle in an ally. “Always in love. Always broken hearted (at the same time),” the Pamela Anderson Foundation founder captioned one of the bedroom photos, adding the words “Happiness,” “Sadness,” and “Melancholia.” The animal advocate cryptically added in another caption, “There is something mysteriously innocent inside me .. Untouched – I’m Helpless to it – it drives and commands me – Soon all will be revealed.”

The runaway bride theme curiously comes just months after her sudden marriage and split from 74-year-old Jon. The couple, who previously dated back in the ’80s when Pamela first moved to Los Angeles, tied the knot in a low key Malibu ceremony on Jan. 20. “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Jon, who is a film producer best known for his relationship with Barbra Streisand, gushed shortly after the wedding.

Only 12 days later, however, it was confirmed the pair were going their separate ways. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process,” Pamela said on Feb. 1, confirming that the marriage wasn’t actually made legal. “With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy,” the VIP star added.