Pamela Anderson & Jon Peters Split 12 Days After Getting Married: We Want To ‘Re-Evaluate’

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters tied the knot just days ago in a romantic Malibu ceremony. The actress asked for ‘support’ from fans as she announced the sudden split.

Pamela Anderson, 52, and Jon Peters, 74, are splitting just 12 days after their wedding. “I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,” Pamela said in a statement to THR. “We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy,” the statement continued.

The news comes after they announced their low-key Malibu wedding on Jan. 20, which included various members of their family including her sons with ex Tommy Lee, Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22, along with Jon’s daughters and his ex-wife. While the nuptials seemed sudden, Pamela and Jon dated back in the 1980s when she first moved to Los Angeles from her native British Columbia, Canada, connecting at Hugh Hefner‘s Playboy Mansion. Jon and Pamela remained close friends over the years, and lived near each other in the Malibu area.

The marriage marked Pamela’s fifth wedding, most have which have been short-lived: her marriage to Kid Rock in lasted just a few months, between August and November 2006, with the divorce finalized in 2007. She then married Rick Salomon twice: the first wedding in 2007, which was annulled in less than a year, and the pair gave things another shot in 2014, once again divorcing in 2015. Her longest marriage was to the father of her two sons, Tommy Lee, which lasted for three years between 1995 and 1998. As for Jon, he was previously wed to Lesley-Anne Warren and Christine Warren, and was also in a twelve year relationship with Barbra Streisand.

“There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela,” Jon gushed about his bride after the surprise wedding. “She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.” He also spoke about her successful career — which included a starring role at Baywatch and multiple Playboy covers — but felt she had much more on the horizon. “Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” he also added.

For her part, Pamela shared a romantic poem about Jon. “He’s been there all along. Never failed me – I’m ready now and he’s ready too,” the romantic prose read. Just days after the wedding, the blonde bombshell also posted a sweet black-and-white photo of the pair, which appeared to be taken on vacation in Germany. The pair looked in-love and happy in the snap as they embraced, but it’s unclear when it was actually taken.