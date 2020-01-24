Pamela Anderson, 51, Beams In 1st Photo With Husband Jon Peters 4 Days After Getting Married

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters, who have known each other since the ’80s, look so in love in this first pic since marrying on Jan. 20!

We’re so happy for Pamela Anderson, 52, and new husband Jon Peters, 74! The former Baywatch star just shared the first photo of the pair as a married couple on her Instagram story Jan. 24, and they look so in love. Pamela sweetly leans her head against Jons in the intimate black and white pic as they pose for the camera in what appears to be a private home or hotel room. With an ear-to-ear grin, the blonde bombshell is absolutely beaming as she sports a cozy turtleneck. Jon, meanwhile, is sporting a pair of sunglasses and a black vest from popular outerwear brand The North Face. While she didn’t tag a location, the frame above the photo appears to read “Wetzlar, Germany,” suggesting it could have been taken abroad!

Pamela stunned fans with the announcement of her unexpected fifth wedding to Jon, which took place just days ago on Monday, Jan. 20! Though it seemed sudden, the pair have known each other for decades and actually dated 30 years ago when she first moved from Ladysmith, British Columbia to Los Angeles after meeting at the Playboy Mansion. How sweet! The intimate affair took place in Malibu, California — where Pamela has lived for years — and the celebration was attended by her sons Brandon Lee, 23, and his younger brother Dylan, 22. Jon’s kids Caleigh, Skye and Kendyl also attended, along with his ex-wife Christine Forsyth-Peters.

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Jon gushed to THR after the wedding, proving just how in love he is. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated,” he continued.

This marks the fifth wedding for Pamela, who was previously married to rock icon Tommy Lee — with whom she shares Brandon and Dylan — along with Kid Rock, and Rick Salmon who she married twice. As for Jon, he was previously married to Christine, who attended the wedding, and Lesley Ann Warren. He was also romantically involved with Barbra Streisand for many years after meeting on the set of For Pete’s Sake.