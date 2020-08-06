The one bathing suit trend that pops up year after year is without a doubt the sexy red ‘Baywatch’ swimsuit and some of our favorite celebs have recreated the iconic one-piece in different ways!

One of the sexiest swimsuits of all time is without a doubt the red one-piece from the series, Baywatch. Pamela Anderson totally changed the game when she played lifeguard C.J. Parker on the show, strutting down the beach in a sexy, low-cut, hi-rise one-piece that highlighted her fit figure. Ever since then, so many celebs have tried to recreate the iconic look and we’ve rounded up all of their sexy red swimsuits!

Selena Gomez, 28, has been rocking red bathing suits a lot these past few years, but one of our favorite looks from her came from a June 2019 getaway. Selena was seen vacationing with friends in Punta Mita, Mexico, when she showed off her physique in a sexy red Krahs swim comino rib one-piece, which retailed for only $40. The bathing suit is actually from her friend, Theresa Mingus’s, brand, and Selena even came out with her own collaboration with brand in May 2019.

In her collaboration, she created her very own red bikini that was designed to cover her kidney transplant scars. Sel’s one-piece featured a low-cut scoop neckline, while the sides of the swimsuit were high-cut, showing off her toned legs. The back of the suit was just as sexy as it was completely open and cutout with overlapping straps at the top. Aside from this look, Selena also rocked a red bikini in Mexico on June 28 of the same year, flaunting her petite figure.

Selena’s not the only one who has tried the Baywatch swimsuit, as Larsa Pippen, 46, showed off her red wetsuit while standing outside of The Nice Guy in West Hollywood! Larsa looked like a total beach beauty, sporting long, curly hair and working a pair of heals with her one-piece wetsuit. Only she could have pulled off something so fabulous and daring!

Aside from Larsa, sisters Kylie Jenner, 22, and Khloe Kardashian, 36, have also tried out the sexy red bathing suit look in the past. Kylie opted to wear a shiny red one-piece with a plunging scoop-neck top, adding a gold body chain, while Khloe rocked a hi-cut one-piece that read COMPTON across the front. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, 29, have also rocked the look, and in true Em Rata style, she made the red one-piece look super sexy as it had an insanely plunging V-neckline. There are so many other celebs who have tried the Baywatch swimsuit trend and you can scroll through the gallery above to see all of the sexy pics!