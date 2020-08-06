Gallery
Larsa Pippen, Selena Gomez & More Stars Who Rocked The Signature ‘Baywatch’ Swimsuit — Pics

Ashley Graham proudly shows off her voluptuous figure alongside her sister in the new Swimsuits For All summer collection. The 31-year-old plus-size model is joined by her younger sister Abigail in the summery beach photoshoot, where the pair are seen cavorting together in the surf. The new capsule collection celebrates the ‘immeasurable relationship, unconditional support, and encouragement that is shared among Ashley and her sister Abigail,’ according to the brand and the campaign was shot on the beaches of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. The campaign captures their sisterly bond through a series of "then and now" family photos, traveling back in time to their adolescence. Ashley said: ’Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other's lives. We've shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane. ‘Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot. Plus, she's a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!’ Abigail was also thrilled to model alongside Ashley. ‘I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size. As children, Ashley and I created a very tight bond that we have been able to carry over to adulthood. ‘Every summer, we would go on road trips together to different states. I'll never forget Ashley getting stung by jellyfish in Florida. It was hilarious! I'll forever be grateful for the sisterly love we have for one another and will never forget the special moments we shared during the photoshoot in Punta Cana," says Abigail. The nine-piece swim collection features mesh panels, netting, exotic florals and animal prints. Styles to highlight include the Phenom Triangle Monkini, Red Orange Heiress High Waist Bikini, and Gala One Shoulder One Piece. Retailing under $104, the As
Ashley Graham channels Baywatch in a new campaign for Swimsuits for All. The plus size model, a spokesperson for the brand, stars alongside 90s supermodel Niki Taylor and Kanye West muse Teyana Taylor in the company's new promotion. Graham, 29, who debuted her own capsule collection for the brand earlier in the month, is photographed wearing the iconic bright red lifeguard swimsuit, paying tribute to the US TV series which has now been made into a film starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Editorial use only *Must credit Splash News/Swimsuitsforall* Pictured: Ashley Graham,Teyana Taylor,Niki Taylor,Ashley Graham Teyana Taylor Niki Taylor Ref: SPL1504232 210517 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
The one bathing suit trend that pops up year after year is without a doubt the sexy red ‘Baywatch’ swimsuit and some of our favorite celebs have recreated the iconic one-piece in different ways!

One of the sexiest swimsuits of all time is without a doubt the red one-piece from the series, Baywatch. Pamela Anderson totally changed the game when she played lifeguard C.J. Parker on the show, strutting down the beach in a sexy, low-cut, hi-rise one-piece that highlighted her fit figure. Ever since then, so many celebs have tried to recreate the iconic look and we’ve rounded up all of their sexy red swimsuits!

Selena Gomez, 28, has been rocking red bathing suits a lot these past few years, but one of our favorite looks from her came from a June 2019 getaway. Selena was seen vacationing with friends in Punta Mita, Mexico, when she showed off her physique in a sexy red Krahs swim comino rib one-piece, which retailed for only $40. The bathing suit is actually from her friend, Theresa Mingus’s, brand, and Selena even came out with her own collaboration with brand in May 2019.

Selena Gomez in a sexy red Krahs swim comino rib one-piece, from her friend, Theresa Mingus’s, brand on June 27, 2019 [Theresa Mingus for Krahs Swim].
In her collaboration, she created her very own red bikini that was designed to cover her kidney transplant scars. Sel’s one-piece featured a low-cut scoop neckline, while the sides of the swimsuit were high-cut, showing off her toned legs. The back of the suit was just as sexy as it was completely open and cutout with overlapping straps at the top. Aside from this look, Selena also rocked a red bikini in Mexico on June 28 of the same year, flaunting her petite figure.

Selena’s not the only one who has tried the Baywatch swimsuit, as Larsa Pippen, 46, showed off her red wetsuit while standing outside of The Nice Guy in West Hollywood! Larsa looked like a total beach beauty, sporting long, curly hair and working a pair of heals with her one-piece wetsuit. Only she could have pulled off something so fabulous and daring!

Larsa Pippen waits outside The Nice Guy in West Hollywood sporting a red wetsuit and heels [BACKGRID].
Aside from Larsa, sisters Kylie Jenner, 22, and Khloe Kardashian, 36, have also tried out the sexy red bathing suit look in the past. Kylie opted to wear a shiny red one-piece with a plunging scoop-neck top, adding a gold body chain, while Khloe rocked a hi-cut one-piece that read COMPTON across the front. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, 29, have also rocked the look, and in true Em Rata style, she made the red one-piece look super sexy as it had an insanely plunging V-neckline. There are so many other celebs who have tried the Baywatch swimsuit trend and you can scroll through the gallery above to see all of the sexy pics!