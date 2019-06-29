Selena Gomez looked like she was having the time of her life in a figure-flattering red swimsuit while hanging out poolside in a new photo from her cousin Priscilla DeLeon’s bachelorette festivities on June 28.





Selena Gomez, 26, couldn’t contain her excitement when she posed for a photo with friends in Mexico on June 28! The singer was hanging out in the gorgeous Puerto Vallarta to celebrate her cousin Priscilla DeLeon‘s upcoming nuptials with her fiance Jay Cosme and there was no shortage of smiles in the pic, which was posted to Theresa Marie Mingus‘ Instagram. In the fun-loving photo, Selena, Theresa, and Priscilla can be seen lounging back in a cabana while rocking their amazing swimsuits. Selena, who is flaunting a huge smile and raising one hand in the pic, wore a bright red one-piece while Priscilla donned a white one-piece and Theresa wore a neon green bikini. “my fam is getting married 😭,” Theresa captioned the eye-catching snapshot.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Selena celebrating Priscilla’s love. The brunette beauty took to her own Instagram on Mar. 19, 2016 to share a cute pic of her hugging and kissing Priscilla, who is flaunting a beautiful engagement ring, shortly after she got engaged to Jay. “We have waited our whole lives for this #whyamIactinglikeigotaring 😝,” Selena’s caption for the sweet moment read. Priscilla then posted a photo with Selena over a year later in June 2017 and in the caption, she revealed the “Good For You” crooner was going to be her maid of honor.

When Selena’s not spending time with Priscilla and gearing up for her wedding, she’s working on her busy career. The talented star recently showed off a gorgeous new ad for Puma in which she wore a black romper with white trim and white Cali Bold Puma sneakers. Before that ad, she posted another equally as amazing Puma ad on May 15. In that one, she wore a black tracksuit and white sneakers.

It’s great to see Selena out and about and having a glorious time with family! We can’t wait to see more pics from Priscilla’s celebrations, including her wedding!