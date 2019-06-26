Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Legs In An Adorable Romper For New Puma Ad

If there’s one thing that Selena Gomez knows how to do – apart from belting out songs – is promoting her Puma line. Her latest pic is proof positive of her fashionista chops.

Selena Gomez, 26, showcased her Cali Bold Puma sneakers in a cute Instagram post on June 26. The singer rocked an ‘80s style romper and huge earrings in a photo, which was a big hit with her 152 million followers. For those fans who didn’t immediately notice it, she pointed out the white sneakers on her feet. “Living in my Cali Bolds for summer. @pumasportstyle,” she captioned the pic, which you can see HERE.

The photo (which is part of a paid partnership) was liked by the official account for the sportswear brand. It’s not the first time that Selena has promoted her Puma collection. On May 15 she posted an Instagram pic of her rocking a black tracksuit and white sneakers, adding the caption, “Been working hard on a new collection with my @PUMA fam. Launches today.”

Using Instagram to promote her projects is one positive that Selena takes from social media, but she recently commented on the negative side of the Internet, during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival. “I think our world is going through a lot,” she said on May 15, according to our sister publication, Variety. “I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible. It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are. They are not aware of the news. I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes.” She added, “I’m grateful I have the platform. I don’t do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it.”

Recently, Selena has been using her Instagram account to promote social and political issues that she’s passionate about. Her bio includes a link to the Planned Parenthood website and page requesting donations to defend the organization. On May 18 she protested the anti-abortion legislative moves in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi by posting the message, “Stop telling women what to do with their bodies.” Her caption read, in part, “It’s no one’s business what a woman chooses to do with her body. End of story.”