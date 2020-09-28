Gwen Stefani Goes Pumpkin Shopping With Adorable Kids Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12 & Apollo, 6

Gwen Stefani and her boys are ready for fall! The singer went grocery shopping with her three sons on Sept. 27, and they picked up pumpkins during the outing.

It was a full-fledged family outing for Gwen Stefani on Sept. 27. The doting mom was photographed with her three sons, Kingston Rossdale, 14, Zuma Rossdale, 12, and Apollo Rossdale, 6. They were in the parking lot of a grocery store in Encino, California when paparazzi snapped photos of them. Kingston pushed a cart with pumpkins inside, while Zuma led the way and Gwen held hands with little Apollo.

After spending a majority of the coronavirus quarantine in Oklahoma, where Blake Shelton has a home, Gwen returned to California a few weeks ago to begin filming season 19 of The Voice. She’ll be returning to the show after taking season 18 off, and will be seated alongside Blake, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson in the coaches’ chairs. This will be Gwen’s fifth season as a coach, but she has yet to win the show.

While Gwen and Blake have been hot and heavy since the fall of 2015, she shares all three of her kids with ex, Gavin Rossdale. Gwen and Gavin were married for 10 years when they divorced in the summer of 2015 following allegations that he cheated. Blake was in the midst of a divorce from Miranda Lambert around that same time, as well. He and Gwen bonded over their troubles while filming The Voice that year, and have been together ever since.

Earlier this year, Gavin opened up about the difficulties that he and Gwen have had with co-parenting, especially amidst the coronavirus. He also addressed his divorce from Gwen during a July 2020 interview. Gavin admitted that that the split was the “most embarrassing” moment of his life because of the “gross and lopsided spectre” of how it played out publicly. In addition to the three boys, Gavin also has a daughter, Daisy, with his ex, Pearl Lowe.

Now that Blake and Gwen are back in California, it’s been much easier for the kids to split time between both parents. The Voice premieres on Oct. 19 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.