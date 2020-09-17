Gwen Stefani Photoshops Blake Shelton’s Face Onto Old Pic With Gavin Rossdale & Fans Freak Over The ‘Shade

Gwen Stefani *literally* cut Gavin Rossdale out of her life by photoshopping her now-boyfriend, Blake Shelton’s, face onto one of her old photos with the rocker.

The shade is REAL! After performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards with Blake Shelton on Sept. 16, Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to gush over their ‘date night’ at the show. However, rather than share a current photo of the pair, she posted an image of what both of them looked like many years ago — long before they knew each other — WHICH YOU CAN SEE RIGHT HERE!

Gwen had her full No Doubt look going on, while Blake was rocking his signature mullet. Obviously, the image was photoshopped to make it look like they were together back in the day, but fans noticed something even crazier about the edit — the original photo was one of Gwen and her ex, Gavin Rossdale! Gwen totally photoshopped Blake’s face right over Gavin’s with no shame.

“You did NOT with this photoshopping,” one person commented, with a series of crying laughing emojis. Someone else wrote, “Gavin is literally out of the picture. You and Blake look awesome together.” Mostly, fans left messages praising Gwen for the ‘shade’ she threw at her ex-husband, who she split from in 2015 after reports that he had an affair with their sons’ nanny.

Interestingly, Blake also split from his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, during the summer of 2015. The timing turned out to be perfect for both stars, as they turned their heartbreak into a new romance on the set of The Voice that fall. They’ve been going strong ever since, and their chemistry was electric during their ACM Awards performance of “Happy Anywhere.”

Of course, the lovebirds are not strangers to performing duets together. Earlier this year, they sang “Nobody But You” at the Grammys, and they’ve done several performances on The Voice together. Plus, they’ve each joined each other onstage at their respective concerts over the years, as well. Gwen may have been married to Gavin for 13 years when they broke up, but Blake is clearly the only man who’s catching her eye these days!