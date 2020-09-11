Blake Shelton Helps Gwen Stefani As She Hilariously Tries To Social Distance With Contestant In ‘The Voice’ Promo

Gwen Stefani just wanted to give a present to a contestant on ‘The Voice,’ but due to social distancing, she and BF Blake Shelton had to get creative to deliver the gift!

Season 19 of The Voice is poised for a mighty return to the small screen with a few changes to adhere to safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a new promo that Carson Daly shared on Today, the host highlighted just how “some of our coaches on The Voice are getting creative to stay socially distant.” Without further adieu, the promo launched into a sweet moment between Gwen Stefani and a contestant!

“I got a present for you, but because we’re social distancing I’m going to launch it at you,” Gwen, clad in a sparkly silver mini-dress says to one of the potential stars. The “Sweet Escape” songstress, 50, then hauls out a T-shirt gun with the words “Team Gwen” on the side! As the singer aims the contraption at the young hopeful, it backfires, barely reaching the stage. And that’s where Gwen’s BF, Blake Shelton, comes in to save the day!

.@NBCTheVoice is gearing up for Season 19, and we’re getting a look at how some of the judges are getting creative to maintain social distance. pic.twitter.com/u9YcEEhNh2 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 11, 2020

“Hey, I have an idea,” the country crooner, 44, yells back to his beloved. Before fans can even blink, Blake walks back out with a long rod with a kitchen glove at the end of it! He and Gwen place the T-shirt on the tool and get the T-shirt to the contestant on the stage! Carson went on to explain some of the parameters the show will be following to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Coaches can’t hug their artists in the blind auditions. It’s different,” he shared with the Today anchors. “It even becomes more about the voice, in an odd way.” Indeed, NBC, which airs the show, is going great lengths to make sure fans still get to have The Voice back on their TV screens while also keeping in-studio personnel safe. There won’t be an audience during any point of the show and, as seen in the clip above, social distancing will be the new normal.

Still, fans have so much to look forward to with the return of fan-favorite judge, Gwen. A source close to Blake even shared with HollywoodLife that he’s “very excited” that Gwen is returning to The Voice for its landmark 19th season. If the above promo was any indication, this season will be full of fun and surprises.

Season 19 of The Voice premieres Oct. 19 on NBC.