How ‘The Voice’ Plans On Filming Their Upcoming 19th Season During The Pandemic

‘The Voice’ is ready to move ahead with production on its upcoming 19th season and HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY what reality competition series’ approach to the ongoing pandemic ‘The Voice’ is taking notes from.

Although its premiere date has been pushed back to later this fall, The Voice is poised to return thanks to the work and safety measures showcased by another reality competition series. “Mark Burnett and the rest of The Voice producers are watching AGT [America’s Got Talent] very closely on how they have been doing their live shows and are looking to adapt their next season to look a little more grandiose,” a source close to the show shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. The team behind the singing competition, however, is incredibly cognizant that they have to maintain what sets them apart from similar series.

“One of the things that The Voice is known for is awesome staging and to pull that off is of major importance this season,” the source went on. As such, the source revealed that production wants “the coaches together on the same stage as well because they want to do things a little different than they did last season where the coaches and contestants were at their homes performing and coaching.” Indeed, The Voice really made the at-home aspect of season 18 work under the constraints of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But now, with shows like AGT showing they can adapt and bring contestants and judges into a secured, safe environment, The Voice is ready to make similar adjustments for their 19th season. “If it is safe, they want to film in The Voice studios at Universal with no audience,” the source shared. However, they will “use the lot like AGT has to give the show a very unique and fun feel.”

Fortunately, it appears that all of those involved in the show are happy with the arrangements that will be made. “Everyone appears to be on board and things should be finalized in the next couple of weeks,” the source went on. Making the details all the more exciting, fans can expect some familiar faces to make their triumphant return to the coaching chair.

Gwen Stefani will return to the show that brought her and country crooner Blake Shelton together. Blake is reportedly “very excited” to welcome Gwen back to the show. Now, the couple, along with fellow coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, have a plan to make the 19th season of The Voice one of the most memorable. Stay tuned-in to HollywoodLife for more details on the series’ upcoming season!