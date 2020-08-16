Blake Shelton & John Legend Plan On Busting Each Other’s Chops During New ‘Voice’ Season

Blake Shelton and John Legend are looking forward to having ‘fun’ while coaching on the upcoming season of ‘The Voice’ and plan on teasing each other over various things, including John becoming a father again.

Blake Shelton, 44, and John Legend, 41, are getting ready to give audience members and at-home viewers of The Voice an entertaining season when the new season premieres in Oct. and it will involve a lot of jokes. The singers, who will be coaches on the music competition show, are ready to bust each other’s chops about all kinds of things, including the fact that John is getting ready to be a dad for the third time. “Blake can’t wait to bust John’s chops on this upcoming season of The Voice and it is going to be mostly about becoming a father again,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Blake always needs someone to go against and as much as he will joke with Gwen [Stefani], they are going to be teaming up against John this year.”

“John is ready though and he is going to give it right back to Blake and Gwen and badger them about getting married,” the source continued. “They are going to lean into all the talk that fans are having the whole season. That is going to be the coaches dynamic this season and when it comes to [other coach] Kelly Clarkson she is going to be on both sides and be equally on everyone’s side. It should be a fun season and they are all going to be on everyone’s cases even more than usual.”

The Voice has already started filming for the upcoming season despite the COVID-19 pandemic and has completed most of the blind auditions so everyone is already back into the swing of things. Since the coaches are known for entertaining the crowd on a regular basis, it won’t be too surprising to see Blake and John go at it, but it will definitely be memorable! Blake has been with the show since its beginning in 2011 but John has only been a regular for the past three seasons.

While the show has been gearing up to premiere on Oct. 19, John announced his happy baby news when he debuted the music video for his new song “Wild” on Aug. 13. In the video, his wife, Chrissy Teigen, 34, shows off her small baby bump while cuddling up to her hubby. She later also took to Instagram to confirm the news with a video clip that showed her rubbing her bump.

The couple, who have been married since 2013, already share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, together. The doting parents are known for often sharing family moments on social media so we’re sure we’ll be seeing a lot of adorable pics and videos of the new bundle of joy when he or she arrives!