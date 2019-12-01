Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Now Living Together & Love It — Their Status On Marriage

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton just spent Thanksgiving together in Oklahoma along with her 3 adorable kids!

We are counting down the days until Blake Shelton, 43, and Gwen Stefani, 50, tie the knot — but it doesn’t seem like they’ve got a date on the books just yet! “Blake and Gwen are still in no rush to get married,” a source spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They moved in together not too long ago and are very happy in their new home. They’re very content with the status of the relationship and neither feels the need to get married anytime soon, however, nobody would be shocked if they did get engaged soon.” Gwen and Blake have been dating since Nov. 2015, shortly after they split from their respective exes Gavin Rossdale, 54, and Miranda Lambert, 36.

Engagement or marriage plans aside, the pair are more than happy sharing a home. “The house was a big commitment for both of them and they’re very, very happy to be living there,” the insider adds. “Gwen loves to cook so she loves hosting dinner parties there.” Blake has also become involved in the lives of Gwen’s adorable kids with ex Gavin Rossdale Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5! “Blake has taken on the role of a second father figure to Gwen’s boys and they really respect Blake. He’s very helpful now with everything for the boys, especially now that their under the same roof. It was a big but good step for them. Living together makes it easier for them as a couple since they’re always together, anyways.”

Gwen and Blake recently celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday together in Oklahoma, which is Blake’s home state! The family appeared to have a blast on the visit making a turkey covered in their favorite potato chips — a.k.a. Funyons! “Because everyone loves Funyons in this family, we’re going to have a Funyon turkey, 5-year-old Apollo announced on Instagram, confirming that Blake would be making the salty dish. Gwen also showed off her skills in the kitchen with a drool-worthy baked mac and cheese that left us wishing for the recipe!

The trip marked Gwen’s second trip to visit her boyfriend’s family, and they seem to welcome her with open warms! “I remember the first time I went to Oklahoma with my family,” Gwen said on The Kelly Clarkson Show while sitting next to Blake. “We are like from Anaheim and we’d never seen even trees before. We were like, ‘Wow, this is like crazy.’ And we’re like driving and Blake’s in his truck and there’s a tree that had been like blown down on the road.” We seriously can’t get over how cute Blake and Gwen are, and are definitely hoping for wedding bells in their future!