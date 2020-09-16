Blake Shelton Calls Gwen Stefani His ‘Inspiration’ In ACMs Speech After Their Romantic Duet

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani took center stage during the ACM Awards, performing their song ‘Happy Anywhere’ before Blake won Single of the Year and gushed about Gwen!

We were happy being right at home in front of our TV screens for this performance. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani offered one of the most moving moments of the ACM Awards with their debut performance of “Happy Anywhere.” The two created a beautiful, serene setting, where their duet was completely evocative of their overwhelming love and adoration for one another.

Gwen wore a gorgeous white jacket with gold fringe in the back and matching white denim Daisy Dukes. Her platinum blonde hair cascaded down her back as her beau wore a navy blue ensemble with button down shirt and jeans. The two sang about being “happy anywhere with you,” and we know they set fans hearts on fire! Later on in the evening, Blake won Single of the Year and thanked his beloved Gwen in his acceptance speech. “Thank you, Gwen Stefani, for encouraging me to keep doing this and inspiring me and continuing to be my inspiration.” How sweet!

Although this awards show was certainly different due to the constraints of COVID-19, Gwen and Blake are no strangers to performing together for live audiences. During the May 2020 finale of The Voice, the country crooner, 44, and pop diva, 50, looked completely in love while performing another duet of their’s — “Nobody But You.” Oddly enough, the two performed the song before the reality competition show’s finale.

During the ACM Presents: Our Country special, Blake and Gwen hunkered down for an acoustic rendition of the love song, and the intimate setting was perfect for the tune. Of course, since Blake and Gwen have been together for roughly five years, they’re more than comfortable with sharing the stage. In fact, fans can expect them to share another stage following tonight’s ACM Awards.

Gwen and Blake will return for season 19 of The Voice, the show that brought them together. Production took all necessary precautions to ensure that the coaches, crew, and contestants felt completely safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And in a new promo, it looked as though Blake and Gwen were getting creative when it came to social distancing from perspective mentees.

At one point during a new promo for the show, Gwen wanted to hand one of the budding hopefuls on stage a T-shirt. Due to social distancing, however, all that Gwen could do was get out a T-shirt canon and launch the gift to the contestant, which unfortunately landed just in front of the edge of the stage. Luckily, Blake was there to lend a hand — literally! Using a contraption of his own making, Blake and Gwen got the T-shirt to the young singer.

The Voice is the show that fans can thank for bringing Blake and Gwen together. The two met during difficult moments in their lives, when they were enduring divorces from their respective spouses. All of these years later, the two are now making music together and fans love every note, guitar strum, and beat from the couple.