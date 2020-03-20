Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Serenade Each Other In Stunning ‘Nobody But You’ Acoustic Video

Here’s a quarantine treat! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani recorded a video of themselves singing an acoustic version of their song ‘Nobody But You,’ and released it on March 20.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are riding the high of the success of their song “Nobody But You” by releasing a brand new version of the track! The couple recorded an acoustic version of the song, and they excited fans by sharing a video of themselves singing it on March 20. The video is super simple, with Blake and Gwen standing outside on the deck, with green grass and mountains sprawling in the background as far as the eye can see. Blake plays the acoustic guitar, while Gwen is singing beside him.

Gwen showed off a mix of her country and rocker style in the video. She rocked jeans and a black shirt, paired with knee-high cowboy boots and a colorful, sequined jacket. She wore her hair long and straight, while also showing off a beautiful glam look with natural-looking makeup. Throughout the video, the couple took turns looking into the camera, while also gazing into each other’s eyes to serenade each other.

Performing this song is nothing new for Blake and Gwen. He showed up to one date of her Las Vegas residency to join her for a duet of the track, while she appeared at a few shows on his recent tour to sing, as well. They also teamed up to perform “Nobody But You” at the 2020 Grammys in January.

Unfortunately, with most of the country currently in quarantine amidst the coronavirus outbreak, it might be quite some time before we get to see Blake and Gwen perform this at a live show again. Luckily, we’ll have this video to get us through the dry spell!