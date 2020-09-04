Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton ‘Extremely Happy’ To Be In New $13M LA Home: ‘It’s Been A Long Time Coming’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton finally feel at home in their massive new mansion. The happy couple bought their dream home together earlier this year, but they only recently got settled.

Blake Shelton , 44, and Gwen Stefani, 50, purchased their first home together in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley back in May. But, because of the COVID19 pandemic, they were quarantined in Oklahoma for months. Now that they’re finally back in Los Angeles they are “all settled” into their new home, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Blake & Gwen are happy to finally be in their new home and all settled,” the source shared. “They’ve been there for awhile, but it’s finally set up and feels homey. It’s been a long time coming. They love it. It’s very private and has plenty of room for the kids. They’re keeping a lot of details about the home very private.

“It’s in the LA valley area and not terribly far from the kids’ school and they love the neighborhood. Gwen is very hands on and there are multiple schools to think about since her boys go to different ones now to service their needs. They seem extremely happy.”

It’s no wonder they are happy — their brand new home has everything they could want, and more. Gwen’s boys — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6 — will no doubt enjoy the estate’s top-of-the-line movie theater and massive backyard pool. The oversize outdoor cabana includes a wet bar where Blake can enjoy mixing up his cocktails with his signature Smithworks vodka.

The 13,000 sq. ft. mansion, worth a whopping $13.2 million, has three floors and sits on a secluded 1.6-acre lot. The private oasis is totally hidden from view and it sits high above the city offering over-the-treetops views of the valley.

Gavin Rossdale, 54). Although Gwen and Blake have officially been a couple since 2015 this is their first joint real estate purchase. However, as HollywoodLife previously reported she already considers Blake her “partner” when it comes to raising her three kids (who she shares with ex-husband, 54).

According to a source close to the No Doubt lead singer, although Blake will “never replace” Gavin, he has become a “father figure” to them over the years. “ Gwen feels like he’s a true partner in raising them because the boys always come first for Blake. Right from day one he was always ready and willing to put her kids first. Seeing the bond he has with her kids makes her love him even more.”