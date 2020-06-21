Blake Shelton Bonds With Gwen Stefani’s Sons As She Thanks Him For Helping Her ‘Raise’ Them

Gwen Stefani gave a shout out to her boyfriend Blake Shelton & not the father of her kids Gavin Rossdale on Father’s Day.

Forgetting someone? Gwen Stefani, 50, praised her longtime beau Blake Shelton‘s efforts in the parenting department on Father’s Day when it came to how he has helped raised her sons Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11 and Apollo, 6, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 54. She did this on her Instagram while also posting several photos of the country crooner and her children over the past couple of years enjoying a variety of activities including fishing and more. One fan in the comments section hailed Blake as the “best stepdad ever” while another wrote, “Wow! You sure can see the love between Blake and the boys! So heartwarming.”

Gavin, meanwhile, hasn’t shared anything Father’s Day related on either of his social media accounts as of Sunday afternoon, June 21. The Bush lead singer, whose divorce from Gwen was finalized in December 2016, appears to be more private when it comes to posting pics of their kids. The last time he did this was when he wished their eldest child Kingston a Happy 14th birthday in May. They were spotted out and about together later in the month.

The No Doubt front woman had plenty of reasons to celebrate recently as it was also Blake’s 44th birthday on Thursday, June 18. She posted a rare PDA moment between the two on Instagram where she gave him the sweetest of kisses on the cheek as he looked directly into the camera. “happy birthday @blakeshelton thank u for being my best friend,” she captioned the adorable pic.

Die hard fans of Blake & Gwen will get to see a lot more of them as she’ll be returning to The Voice for its upcoming 19th season. The couple will be joined by fellow award-winning musicians Kelly Clarkson & John Legend on the Emmy-winning series.

“Blake is a jokester,” a source close to the show told Hollywood Life EXCLUSIVELY. “He is very excited that Gwen is returning to The Voice next season and can’t wait to joke with her throughout the show. His joke now — especially since we are near his birthday — is that she is rocking the cradle with a younger man and that he will always be younger than her.”