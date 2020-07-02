Gavin Rossdale is back on the tennis court with his youngest son, Apollo! The proud father has been hanging out with his sons again, after their return from Oklahoma.

Gavin Rossdale, 54, is continuing to spend quality time with his sons now that they’re back in Los Angeles! After Kingston, 14, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, spent months quarantining with their mom, Gwen Stefani, and her boyfriend Blake Shelton in Oklahoma, Gavin was seen teaching his youngest son how to play tennis on July 1. It was a successful lesson, because Apollo was pictured giving his dad the sweetest hug!

Apollo has been serious about improving his game. The youngest Rossdale was also at the tennis court with his dad and brother, Kingston, in LA on June 27. Gavin and Kingston even had a twinning moment in gym shorts and sweatbands, and were pictured taking a water break after practicing by the net.

Up until recently, Gavin’s sons had been quarantining at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch since late March. “The kids were with Gavin when COVID first hit but when Gwen decided to go to Oklahoma they agreed it was best for her to take the boys with her. Gavin could have been sticky about that but he was very cooperative, they both agreed that it was the best choice for the kids,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. However, Gavin reunited with his kids in LA here and there (he was seen taking Zuma to the doctor’s office in Beverly Hills on May 27).

The coronavirus pandemic “tested” Gavin and Gwen’s co-parenting relationship, another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, but the ex-spouses learned to adapt. “They are now figuring out life as co-parents this way. It’s a very healthy and happy situation when it comes to the kids,” the second source explained.

The same insider added, “Gavin is a great father and Gwen would be quick to agree. As it comes to the kids, he hasn’t had all the time in the world lately that he once had with them since quarantine but all the time he has had has been very beneficial and something he would never replace as he doesn’t take anything for granted. He also FaceTimes them constantly when not near them and is a constant and very important part of their life.”

Gavin and Gwen met in 1995, while Gavin’s band Bush and Gwen’ band No Doubt were touring with the Goo Goo Dolls. They tied the knot in 2002, but Gwen filed for divorce in 2015 amid reports that Gavin allegedly had an affair with their nanny. That same year, she began dating Blake, her co-judge on The Voice.