Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have Taken Out A Marriage License in Oklahoma: Details On Upcoming Wedding

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani could be getting married any day! Once the license is filed, couples have 10 days to tie the knot.

Gwen Stefani, 51, and Blake Shelton, 44, could be married any day now! The superstar couple officially filed for a marriage license on Tuesday, June 29 in Blake’s home state of Oklahoma, HollywoodLife can confirm via document obtained from Johnston County Court Clerk. Once the license has been filed, couples have 10 days to legally tie the knot — meaning the latest Gwen and Blake could get married is Friday, July 9.

The duo are reportedly set to have their nuptials outdoors (weather permitting, of course) at Blake’s sprawling Oklahoma ranch, which has an outdoor chapel on site, according to TMZ. How convenient! An entire itinerary for their friends and family — including Gwen’s kids with ex Gavin Rossdale, 55, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7 — has been set. The country star and No Doubt singer are apparently in the state already, flying out from Los Angeles, CA shortly after Blake wrapped his taping of The Voice.

Rumors began swirling that Gwen and Blake had possibly married on June 12 after the 51-year-old blonde appeared to be rocking a new diamond band. The new sparkly jewelry piece sat right next to her round solitaire cut diamond ring (ranging between 6 and 9 carats) on a platinum or white gold band on the family outing in Los Angeles. Gwen and Blake, who were joined by her youngest son Apollo, both twinned in navy colored collar shirts and jeans for the casual weekend afternoon.

Gwen also recently marked her upcoming second wedding with a glam bridal shower, which she revealed on her Instagram. Rocking her signature red lip and nails, Gwen sipped a glass of white wine as she candidly looked upwards. “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED,” text read over the photo, which revealed Gwen holding onto a beautifully wrapped shower gift. Her caption was simple, but definitely wedding themed with various related emojis, such as an engagement ring, a bride, women’s gender symbol, and a face with hearts around it.

The couple had plans to marry sooner, however, Gwen previously admitted they were waiting due to COVID-19. “I would say I just want my parents there at this point,” she said back December 2020, revealing her mom and dad have been “so scared” about being at gatherings. “My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared, so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing,” she added. This will mark the second marriage for both: Gwen was married to Gavin from 2002 – 2016, while Blake was married to Miranda Lambert, 37, from 2011 – 2015.