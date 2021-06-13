Gwen Stefani Rocks Diamond Band On Wedding Finger Sparking Rumors She Wed Blake Shelton

Days after she appeared to celebrate with a bridal shower, Gwen Stefani rocked what looked like a new, diamond ring — possibly a wedding band!

Could Gwen Stefani, 51, and Blake Shelton, 44, be married? The former No Doubt singer appeared to debut a diamond band on her engagement ring finger while stepping out with her country star fiancé on Saturday, June 12 — see the photos on Page Six here. The couple were also joined by her adorable son with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 7-year-old Apollo.

Gwen and Blake twinned in navy blue, collared shirts and jeans for the outing, while Apollo stayed sporty in a blue Adidas logo shirt and matching striped shorts. Gwen kept her face hidden under a baseball cap that read “somewhere” and sunglasses, while Blake also opted for a hat. The duo — who met while working on NBC’s The Voice back in 2015 — were most recently at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch, the outlet also reported.

The new photos curiously come just a day after Blake posted a photo captioned “SHE’S GETTING MARRIIIEEEED” to her Instagram account. In the image, Gwen held onto a gift wrapped in white paper along with a green, plant like ribbon and pink bow. She sipped a glass of wine as she looked off to the side, showing off her bright red manicure and matching signature lipstick.

She simply captioned the gorgeous photo with wedding-related emojis — including an engagement ring, a bride, women’s gender symbol, and a face with hearts around it — hinting that she was perhaps enjoying a bridal shower. As always, stylish Gwen stunned in a bold, geometric printed blazer and a ’90s inspired ripped jean. She kept her blonde hair back in a high ponytail showing off her dainty pearl earrings.

Fans have been waiting for this superstar couple to finally tie the knot! Romantic Blake popped the question to his leading lady back in October with a stunning round, solitaire diamond ring (ranging between 6 and 9 carats) on a platinum or white gold band. While the engagement felt like a longtime coming, Gwen later revealed they took their time due to having a blended family.

“I think in a romantic way when you fall in love so hard and so unexpectedly and so late in your life, you think, ‘I wanna marry you, like now!’ That’s the first romantic reaction,” Gwen confessed to Today Show host Hoda Kotb — admitting they met at a “weird” time: she was divorcing ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 55, while Blake had recently split from ex-wife Miranda Lambert, 37. In addition, Gwen is a busy mom to Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo. “You have a lot to consider when you have so many people involved…You just don’t see things that are right around the corner after such like, devastation,” she said.

The couple also revealed they were waiting to tie the knot until COVID restrictions relaxed. “I would say I just want my parents there at this point,” she said in December. “My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they were so scared (about the COVID-19 pandemic), so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing,” she added, noting they would keep the ceremony “simple.”