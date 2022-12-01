T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Were Separated From Spouses & Not ‘Hiding’ Romance

Amy Robach, 49, and T.J. Holmes, 45, are dating, but their relationship did not begin until they were both separated from their respective spouses, according to People. The mag confirmed the pair’s relationship after photos surfaced on Nov. 30 of them holding hands and spending time together in New York City on various occasions during previous weeks. “This was two consenting adults who were separated,” People’s insider shared. “They both broke up with their spouses in August, within weeks of each other. The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

Although Amy and T.J. do not appeared to have officially filed for divorce from Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively, they were reportedly “openly dating” after their separations. Still, the relationship came as a shock to fans, who did not know that anything was going on between the Good Morning America co-stars until the Nov. 30 photos surfaced. “[Amy’s] got nothing to hide,” People added. “They were both separated so they felt comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even, so they were not hiding anything.”

Both Amy and T.J. married their respective spouses in 2010. Amy had even previously opened up about going on double dates with her husband, T.J. and his wife. “The moment he started at ABC, I think we just clicked,” she told People. “We’ve gone on tons of double dates with our spouses and my daughters babysit his daughters.”

Amy and T.J. started working together as GMA co-anchors in 2014. Amy began co-hosting the show’s daytime spin-off, GMA3: What You Need To Know, in March 2020 with Jennifer Ashton. T.J. joined them as a third co-host that September.

After the photos of T.J. and Amy came out on Nov. 30, they both shut down their Instagram accounts. They have yet to publicly speak on the matter. Amy and T.J.’s chemistry as co-hosts has been apparent on-air for years. Earlier this year, they traveled to London together to cover the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and they also ran the New York City Marathon together in November.