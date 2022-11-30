‘GMA’ Stars Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Shut Down Instagrams After Photos Of Them Looking Friendly Go Public

Amy Robach, 49, and T.J. Holmes, 45, have both shut down their Instagram accounts as of Wednesday, Nov. 30 after photos emerged of them appearing very friendly on a recent vacation. The Good Morning America hosts, who are both married — Amy to actor Andrew Shue and T.J. to attorney Marilee Fiebeg — have yet to address the images of them in upstate New York and at a Times Square pub, published by the DailyMail. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps at ABC, which is the networks that airs GMA, for comment.

In other photos, the pair appear to be holding hands while in the back seat of a vehicle. After exiting a car in upstate New York, T.J. also comfortably rested his hand on her backside. Another photo showed them seemingly holding hands as Amy had a to-go reusable coffee mug in the other while T.J. also hung onto what looked like an iPhone.

Just a day before, they were seen at O’Donoghue’s Irish bar in Times Square having a conversation that appeared both friendly and intense as they both enjoyed what seemed to be beer served in chalice-style glasses. T.J. stayed cozy in his wool coat, while Amy opted for a long sleeved black shirt.

As viewers of the show have observed on social media, both hosts have had an obvious chemistry since they began working on the series together back in 2014. In particular, they were in London last June to cover Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. Beyond work, their friendship has also been a supportive one: the two were seen embracing after a they trained for the New York Marathon in photos posted to Instagram, along with images of them both holding their medals.

Amy has previously talked about the pairs’ close friendship. “[They] said, ‘Hey, we want to bring on a co-anchor. What do you think of T.J. Holmes?’ And I almost fell out of my chair,” she recalled to PEOPLE. “My God. You couldn’t have picked a better person to ask me what I thought of, because we’ve been trying to figure out a way to work together for literally the last five years.”

At the time, she also mentioned going on double dates with each other’s respective spouses. “The moment he started at ABC, I think we just clicked. We’ve gone on tons of double dates with our spouses and my daughters babysit his daughters,” she also said.