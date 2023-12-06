Amy Robach’s Ex-Husband: Everything to Know About Andrew Shue & Their Past Marriage

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Amy Robach was a co-anchor on Good Morning America

Prior to Andrew, Amy was married to writer Tim McIntosh.

In 2021, Amy and Andrew co-authored a children’s book titled Better Together!

Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach is an impressive journalist, TV personality and author. Before she began her relationship with her former co-anchor, T.J. Holmes, she was married to her hubby, Andrew Shue.

Who Is Amy Robach’s Ex-Husband, Andrew Shue?

Amy’s ex-husband is pretty famous all on his own, as Andrew previously starred in the hit drama series Melrose Place. Aside from his time on the small screen, he also appeared in the major motion picture, The Rainmaker, alongside Matt Damon and Claire Danes. Interestingly, Andrew was not only an actor in previous years, but he also had a brief career as a professional soccer player for the LA Galaxy team.

In more recent years, however, Andrew was on the board of directors for Do Something. He also co-founded a social media site called CafeMom. Before getting married to Amy, the Melrose Place alum was married to floral designer Jennifer Hageney from 1994 until their 2009 divorce. In his free time, Andrew spends his time going on runs, especially in New York City. “What a day in NYC so grateful to run 13.1m in 95 min (a full game and injury time) and best of all a high five from my girl @ajrobach and thanks to @nyrr for inspiring us #unitednychalf,” he captioned a March 2021 Instagram photo.

How Long Were They Married?

The GMA3 star was married to Andrew for over a decade, as they tied the knot in 2010. Amy and Andrew first locked eyes at a book party in 2009 and married the following year, according to US Weekly. The same outlet reported that the couple walked down the aisle on Amy’s 37th birthday, which would make their anniversary Feb. 6.

Later, in September 2015, the former couple was hit with some hard times, as Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer. “This was not something I would wish on anyone’s marriage, but I think it was especially hard on a newer marriage. All of a sudden I felt like I needed him in a very needy way, and that’s not my personality,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “When I had my crisis, I completely crumbled. It threw everything up in the air. It was rough for several months.” Despite going strong for 12 years, this is not Amy’s first marriage, as she was previously married to playwright Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2009. Notably the same year of her divorce from Tim, is when she met Andrew.

Toward the end of 2022, Amy and Andrew separated after she began dating T.J. The former spouses finalized their divorce by 2023. After Andrew and Amy went their separate ways, the actor reportedly started dating T.J’s ex-wife Marilee Feibig.

Do Amy & Andrew Have Kids?

Andrew and Amy are proud parents of a blended family. Amy welcomed two kids with her ex-husband: Ava McIntosh and Annie McIntosh. And Andrew, for his part, welcomed his son, Nate in 1997, along with sons, Aidan and Wyatt with his ex-wife. Andrew previously spoke to US Weekly about their parenting styles in 2017. “At least five nights a week we sit down for dinner together. And we spend one-on-one time with each kid. It really changes the relationship. It doesn’t have to be extravagant, but it’s rewarding,” he gushed at the time.