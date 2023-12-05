Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Speak Out After Scandal: We ‘Lost Our Jobs’ Because ‘We Love Each Other’

Image Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are ready to tell their story. The couple debuted their iHeart podcast, Amy and T.J., on December 5. The premiere date is important because December 5 is “exactly” one year they were “told not to come into work.” T.J., 46, went on to say, “We are the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other and that is bottom line.”

Amy, 50, and T.J. were the co-anchors of GMA3: What You Need to Know. In November 2022, their relationship was made public when PDA photos of them surfaced. While rumors swirled they were having an affair, the couple revealed on their podcast that they were both going through divorces at the time.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released that outed us, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” T.J. said.

Amy added that they “had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces.” When photos of her and T.J. were first taken, Amy’s ex-husband, Andrew Shue, had moved out of their house “three months earlier.” T.J. noted that he was already living separately from his now ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.

Amy and T.J. were taken off the air on December 5 and did not return to the network. In January 2023, ABC revealed that the couple would not be returning. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions,” an ABC spokesperson said in a statement.

Amy acknowledged that “relationships are hard, they’re messy, they’re not perfect. We have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend.” T.J. gushed that he’s the “happiest and healthiest that I’ve been in my life.” He continued, “Bottom line we have not said this. I’m in love with this woman and she’s in love with me and we are planning a life together.”

Over the last year, Amy and T.J. have put on a united front in the wake of the scandal. The couple recently made their red carpet debut at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball on December 1.