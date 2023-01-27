Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Released From ‘GMA’ After Romance, ABC News Confirms

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been formally released from their positions as co-anchors of GMA3: What You Need To Know after their romantic relationship was revealed. ABC announced that the pair would be fired from the show in a statement on Friday, Jan. 27. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the news division said to HollywoodLife in an emailed statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Before the pair’s exit from the show was formally announced, it was reported that they were negotiating their exits according to The New York Times. Sources close to the situation revealed that representatives from both ABC and the two anchors had met to mediate their departure.

Amy and T.J. were first taken off of the Good Morning America third hour on December 5. The pair were replaced with some rotating hosts, including Rhiannon Ally, Gio Benitez, and more, to fill-in while they were absent from the show. ABC News President Kim Godwin reportedly made the decision after the speculation about the pair had created an “internal and external distraction” and told staff that the decision came after much consideration, according to a report by Page Six. “After a lot of thought, I am takin Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out,” she reportedly said on a call with the staff.

Fans started speculating that the two GMA3 co-hosts were seeing each other after a series of photos of the two of them, appearing very flirty, were released in November. Shortly after the scandal, both Amy and T.J. deleted their Instagram profiles, and while they never directly commented on their relationship status on-air, they did appear to hint at it during their opening of the show on Friday, December 2.”It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going,” T.J. quipped.

Part of the scandal came from the fact that both T.J. and Amy were married prior to their relationship being made public. T.J. filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years Marilee Fiebig at the end of December. Amy’s husband of 12 years Andrew Shue also scrubbed his Instagram of all photos of his wife. After the news of T.J. and Marilee’s split, her attorney revealed that her prime concern was their nine-year-old daughter in a statement to DailyMail. “T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter,” her lawyer said.

Despite the scandal, sources close to the pair revealed that T.J. and Amy are planning to be more open about their relationship, according to a report from Us Weekly. They mentioned that Amy has “no regrets,” and even though she would’ve liked to stay at GMA, they suggested it’s okay, because of hew new relationship. “It’s not a fling and they are seriously in love,” the insider told the outlet. “And they will be fully open about their relationship now.”