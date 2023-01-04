T.J. Holmes’ Ex Marilee Fiebig Breaks Silence On Split & Amy Robach Relationship

Marilee Fiebig is breaking her silence on her divorce from T.J. Holmes, which he filed for after going public with his relationship with Amy Robach. “During the holiday season, and in light of challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Marilee’s attorney, Stephanie Lehman, told DailyMail. “To that end, T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.”

T.J. and Amy’s relationship went public at the end of November when DailyMail published photographs of them out together in the weeks prior. At the time, fans did not know that Amy and T.J. were both separated from their significant others. However, People subsequently reported that they both ended their marriages in August and were not trying to hide their burgeoning romance after that. Marilee’s statement (via her attorney) appears to paint a bit of a different picture, but she did not specify what she meant by T.J.’s “lack of discretion.” Marilee did not blatantly reference T.J. and Amy’s relationship in her message.

Both T.J. and Amy got married in 2010. He and Marilee have one daughter, Sabine, 9, while T.J. also has two children from his first marriage. Meanwhile, Amy has two daughters with her first husband, and then married Andrew Shue in Feb. 2010. T.J. has filed for divorce from Marilee, and it’s been reported by Page Six that Amy and Andrew’s divorce is “almost finalized.”

Either way, T.J. and Amy are definitely hot and heavy, as they spent several days together in Miami after Christmas. The two did not seem phased by paparazzi cameras at all as they packed on the PDA on various outings throughout their trip. They were seen arriving back in New York City ahead of the New Year.

T.J. and Amy started working together in 2014. They became co-hosts of GMA3: What You Need To Know in September 2020. However, they were suspended from ABC in December, just days after news of their romance went public. Their fate with the network is still unclear.