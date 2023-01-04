T.J. Holmes’ Ex Marilee Fiebig Breaks Silence On Split & Amy Robach Relationship

As T.J. Holmes' relationship with Amy Robach is heating up, his ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, has released her first statement about the situation.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 4, 2023 11:40AM EST
tj holmes amy robach
View gallery
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.2022 ABC Disney Upfront, New York City, United States - 17 May 2022
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes run through Harlem in the New York City Marathon in New York City, NY, USA. Pictured: Loutelious "T. J." Holmes,Jr.,Amy Robach Ref: SPL5500250 061122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes run through Harlem in the New York City Marathon in New York City, NY, USA. Pictured: Loutelious "T. J." Holmes,Jr.,Amy Robach Ref: SPL5500250 061122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Marilee Fiebig is breaking her silence on her divorce from T.J. Holmes, which he filed for after going public with his relationship with Amy Robach. “During the holiday season, and in light of challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Marilee’s attorney, Stephanie Lehman, told DailyMail. “To that end, T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.”

T.J. and Amy’s relationship went public at the end of November when DailyMail published photographs of them out together in the weeks prior. At the time, fans did not know that Amy and T.J. were both separated from their significant others. However, People subsequently reported that they both ended their marriages in August and were not trying to hide their burgeoning romance after that. Marilee’s statement (via her attorney) appears to paint a bit of a different picture, but she did not specify what she meant by T.J.’s “lack of discretion.” Marilee did not blatantly reference T.J. and Amy’s relationship in her message.

t.j. holmes marilee fiebig
T.J. and Marilee at an event in 2012. (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Both T.J. and Amy got married in 2010. He and Marilee have one daughter, Sabine, 9, while T.J. also has two children from his first marriage. Meanwhile, Amy has two daughters with her first husband, and then married Andrew Shue in Feb. 2010. T.J. has filed for divorce from Marilee, and it’s been reported by Page Six that Amy and Andrew’s divorce is “almost finalized.”

tj holmes amy robach
T.J. and Amy at the Disney Upfronts. (Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock)

Either way, T.J. and Amy are definitely hot and heavy, as they spent several days together in Miami after Christmas. The two did not seem phased by paparazzi cameras at all as they packed on the PDA on various outings throughout their trip. They were seen arriving back in New York City ahead of the New Year.

T.J. and Amy started working together in 2014. They became co-hosts of GMA3: What You Need To Know in September 2020. However, they were suspended from ABC in December, just days after news of their romance went public. Their fate with the network is still unclear.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad