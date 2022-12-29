Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stock Up At The Grocery Store In Miami After He Files For Divorce: Photos

After they were spotted making their way through an Atlanta airport, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach seemed to arrive at their final destination: a grocery store in Miami, Florida. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, T.J., 45, and Amy, 49, went shopping for supplies at a Publix after arriving in Miami on Monday (Dec. 26). The two picked up what appeared to be the essentials for the New Year’s Eve weekend, including a case of Stella Artois, a dozen eggs, and more supplies. The two loaded their groceries into the back of a truck before driving off.

Earlier in the day, Amy and T.J. arrived at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Holmes reportedly has a house in Atlanta, and there was speculation that the couple would celebrate NYE there (or that’s where they had planned to spend Christmas together.) Clearly, they were trying to make their transfer as they made their way through the airport. As the two navigated through the bustling crowd of travelers hoping to get home, T.J. extended his arm to wrap it around Amy’s shoulders in a moment of PDA.

The Miami trip comes roughly a month after photos of the GMA:3 co-hosts getting cozy together were published online. At the time of the PDA photos’ publication, Amy was still married to Melrose Place star Andrew Shue. T.J. was also married, to attorney Marilee Fiebeg, at the time, though he would file for divorce on Dec. 28. PEOPLE later reported that there was no foul play involved and that T.J. and Amy were “separated” from their respective spouses before they fell for each other. “They both broke up with their spouses in August, within weeks of each other. The relationship didn’t start until after that,” reported the outlet.

On Dec. 5, Amy and T.J. were temporarily pulled from hosting GMA3: What You Need To Know. Apparently, ABC News president Kim Goodwin made the decision on an internal call, telling staffers that while T.J. and Amy’s relationship didn’t violate company policy, the move to take them off the air was made for the sake of the GMA brand. “After a lot of thought, I am taking Amy and T.J. off the air as we figure this out,” Godwin reportedly said on the call. Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez stepped in to host the show with Jennifer Ashton.

Neither T.J. nor Amy have spoken out on the relationship. They did deactivate their Instagram accounts following the publication of the initial photos.