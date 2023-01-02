Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Grocery Shop During Romantic Miami Getaway As He Files For Divorce: Photo

It looks like it’s all smiles for this duo! Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes, 45, and blonde beauty Amy Robach, 49, were spotted on a quick grocery trip while in Miami on Jan. 2. The 45-year-old newsman rocked a cozy look complete with black sweatpants, a white long-sleeve t-shirt, white sneakers, and a red baseball cap. Amy, for her part, also matched T.J.’s casual look with a matching grey sweatsuit and a brown top underneath. In addition, the 49-year-old journalist accessorized her look with aviator sunglasses, sandals, and opted to wear her blonde tresses in a messy updo.

Amy and T.J.’s grocery run comes just five days after he filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, on Dec. 28. HollywoodLife confirmed the news at the time, which also revealed that T.J. filed for the divorce in the state of New York. The separation comes just weeks after Amy and the handsome reporter were spotted holding hands in the back of a car in NYC at the end of Nov. 2022, per The Daily Mail.

Despite the separation, neither of them has been shy about their PDA! T.J. and his reported new lady were spotted kissing while in Miami on Dec. 29, just days before the grocery run. During the sunny make-out session, Amy rocked a sexy strapless blouse, which she also paired with a mini-skirt. The photos originally obtained by TMZ also revealed that T.J. rocked a pair of green trousers and a white t-shirt for the day out in the Sunshine state.

In addition, T.J. and Amy were also spotted arriving back in the Big Apple together on Dec. 29, per The Daily Mail. Amy wore a long black winter coat for the trip back home, while T.J. chose a black hoodie and a pair of blue jeans. The couple whose relationship shocked the world, worked together on the hit news show, GMA3: What You Need To Know. Since news of their reported relationship was revealed at the end of Nov. 2022, they have both deleted their respective Instagram accounts and have reportedly separated from their spouses.

Amy and her co-host appeared on their news show on Dec. 1, 2022, but they were pulled off the air just days later on Dec. 5. ABC News’ president, Kim Godwin, was the one to make the decision and called their leaked romance an “internal and external distraction,” per Page Six. Amy’s estranged husband, Andrew Shue, 55, was most recently spotted on a vacation with his sons on Dec. 28. “RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ‘23,” Nathaniel Shue, 26, captioned the post. T.J. notably has three kids of his own: Sabine, Brianna, and Jaiden Holmes.

Amy and T.J. have yet to publicly make a statement about their relationship, which according to PEOPLE, did not begin until after they both separated from their spouses in Aug. “This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” the mag’s insider said. “The relationship didn’t start until after that.”