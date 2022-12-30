Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Makeout On Romantic Miami Getaway As Romance Heats Up: Photos

Fresh off filing for divorce from his wife, T.J. Holmes packed on the PDA with Amy Robach during a romantic seaside stroll in Miami.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
December 30, 2022 12:30PM EST
View gallery
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.2022 ABC Disney Upfront, New York City, United States - 17 May 2022
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes run through Harlem in the New York City Marathon in New York City, NY, USA. Pictured: Loutelious "T. J." Holmes,Jr.,Amy Robach Ref: SPL5500250 061122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes run through Harlem in the New York City Marathon in New York City, NY, USA. Pictured: Loutelious "T. J." Holmes,Jr.,Amy Robach Ref: SPL5500250 061122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: ABC/Heidi Gutman

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes, 45, and Amy Robach, 49, are turning up the heat on their romance in Miami! The new lovebirds were spotted packing on the PDA during a romantic stroll in the coastal city on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in images published by TMZ. T.J., who filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years on the same day, wrapped his arms around Amy, who is separated from her husband of 12 years, as they had a passionate make out session on a pier.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were seen in Miami making out in December 2022. (ABC/Heidi Gutman)

The duo, who have hosted GMA3: What You Need To Know since 2014, looked like they were enjoying the sunny respite from the cold weather of their Big Apple hometown. Amy was laughing and all smiles as she rocked a black tank top and an animal print skirt, while T.J. kept a cool figure in a simple white tee and khaki pants.

Per documents obtained by HollywoodLife, we can confirm that T.J. filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig in New York on Wednesday, December 28. The move comes just a month after he and Amy sparked romance rumors when photos of the pair emerged of them looking quite chummy at a Times Square pub. Shortly afterwards, it was confirmed that Amy had also listed her MYV apartment she shared with her husband, actor Andrew Shue.

Both T.J. and Amy remain suspended from GMA3 as they face an internal review at ABC over their relationship that occurred as both were publicly married. Amid their suspension, ABC News President Kim Godwin addressed staff in an internal email that has been widely shared online. “I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News,” she wrote. “Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being.” Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez stepped up to fill in for the two temporarily vacant spots.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad