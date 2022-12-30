Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Makeout On Romantic Miami Getaway As Romance Heats Up: Photos

Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes, 45, and Amy Robach, 49, are turning up the heat on their romance in Miami! The new lovebirds were spotted packing on the PDA during a romantic stroll in the coastal city on Wednesday, Dec. 29 in images published by TMZ. T.J., who filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years on the same day, wrapped his arms around Amy, who is separated from her husband of 12 years, as they had a passionate make out session on a pier.

The duo, who have hosted GMA3: What You Need To Know since 2014, looked like they were enjoying the sunny respite from the cold weather of their Big Apple hometown. Amy was laughing and all smiles as she rocked a black tank top and an animal print skirt, while T.J. kept a cool figure in a simple white tee and khaki pants.

Per documents obtained by HollywoodLife, we can confirm that T.J. filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig in New York on Wednesday, December 28. The move comes just a month after he and Amy sparked romance rumors when photos of the pair emerged of them looking quite chummy at a Times Square pub. Shortly afterwards, it was confirmed that Amy had also listed her MYV apartment she shared with her husband, actor Andrew Shue.

Both T.J. and Amy remain suspended from GMA3 as they face an internal review at ABC over their relationship that occurred as both were publicly married. Amid their suspension, ABC News President Kim Godwin addressed staff in an internal email that has been widely shared online. “I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News,” she wrote. “Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being.” Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez stepped up to fill in for the two temporarily vacant spots.