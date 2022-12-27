T.J. Holmes Wraps An Arm Around Amy Robach As The Arrive In Atlanta: Photos

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes touched down in Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 26. In photos, which you can see here, T.J. could be seen wrapping an arm around Amy’s shoulder as they strolled through the airport. They both carted luggage through the terminals as they walked side-by-side while arriving from New York City for an apparent winter getaway.

This post-Christmas vacation comes just weeks after news of Amy and T.J.’s romantic relationship was exposed. The two have been working together at ABC since 2014, and have co-hosted GMA3: What You Need To Know since Sept. 2020. However, they were suspended from the network amidst the relationship, and have not appeared on the show since the beginning of December. The suspension didn’t come until nearly a week after photos first exposed the romance.

When DailyMail first posted various photos of Amy and T.J. together throughout the month of November, the public was not aware that they’d both split from their significant others. Amy had been married to Andrew Shue since 2010, while T.J. wed Marilee Fiebig that same year. However, People confirmed that both marriages were over in August, before anything started between Amy and T.J.

“They were openly dating,” the mag said of Amy and T.J. “They were both separated so they felt comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even, so they weren’t hiding anything.”

Amy and T.J. have yet to verbally acknowledge their relationship. However, these new photos seem to prove that they are going strong. The journalists were also seen linking arms while walking through NYC together in mid December. They both shut down their Instagram accounts when news of their relationship first went public, and have yet to return to their social media pages.