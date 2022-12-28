T.J. Holmes Files For Divorce From Wife Marilee Fiebig Amid Affair Rumors With Amy Robach

Image Credit: ABC/Lou Rocco

T.J. Holmes and his wife Marilee Fiebig are divorcing after 12 years of marriage after the Good Morning America host reportedly seemed to have started dating his co-anchor Amy Robach. Per documents obtained by HollywoodLife, we can confirm that T.J. filed for divorce in New York on Wednesday, December 28. T.J. and Marilee’s divorce proceedings come nearly a month after the anchor was seen getting very friendly with Amy. Photos of the pair spending time together on what seemed like dates at a Times Square bar as well as on what seemed like a vacation in Upstate New York. They seemed to be holding hands while in the backseat of a car in one of the other photos together from DailyMail. After being seen, the GMA anchors both deleted their respective Instagram accounts.

After many people started speculating on the anchor’s romance, many noticed that T.J. was not wearing a wedding ring on-air during the broadcast of an episode of GMA after the photos were released. Amy’s husband Andrew Shue also scrubbed all of the photos that he had with her from his Instagram after the scandal broke, only to add to the speculation. Amy was also seen, appearing to move out of her New York City apartment the same week.

Shortly after the photos surfaced, it was reported that the pair had each separated from their spouses prior to the photos being released, according to People. An insider told the outlet that they didn’t start dating until after they’d each separated. “This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other,” they said.

While neither host addressed the rumors head-on in the first broadcast after the original photos were released, T.J. did appear to make a slight reference to the drama during an episode of GMA: What You Need To Know on Friday, December 2. “It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoying it,” he said. “Take it all in.”

After the rumors surfaced both of the anchors were temporarily taken off GMA in a decision reportedly made by ABC President Kim Godwin, according to Page Six. While the pair didn’t break any company rules, the president did say that the coverage surrounding the pair’s romantic relationship had created “an internal and external distraction,” which led to the decision to remove them both from the program for the time being. Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez stepped up to fill in for the two.