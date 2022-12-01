Andrew Shue Removes All Photos Of Wife Amy Robach From Instagram Amid T.J. Holmes Rumors

Social media scrub. Andrew Shue, 55, seemed to send a strong signal about his relationship with wife Amy Robach, 49, after he deleted all her photos from his Instagram page on Nov. 30, 2022. That same day, photos of the news anchor holding hands with her Good Morning America co-host T.J. Holmes, 45, were published by the Daily Mail.

Upon the release of the photos, both Amy and T.J. shut down their Instagram accounts. Andrew’s photo purge came after reports Amy and T.J. didn’t start seeing each other until they were both separated from their respective spouses. T.J. has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. Neither couple has officially filed for divorce.

“This was two consenting adults who were separated,” an insider told People. “They both broke up with their spouses in August, within weeks of each other. The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

The insider stressed there was no funny business going on, saying, “[Amy’s] got nothing to hide. They were both separated so they felt comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even, so they were not hiding anything.”

Amy and T.J.’s chemistry has been clear over the years. They started working together as GMA co-anchors in 2014. Amy began co-hosting the show’s daytime spin-off, GMA3: What You Need To Know, in March 2020 with Jennifer Ashton. T.J. joined them as a third co-host that September.

Amy event admitted to enjoying double dates with T.J. and his wife. Talking about their co-host connection, she told People, “The moment he started at ABC, I think we just clicked. We’ve gone on tons of double dates with our spouses and my daughters babysit his daughters.”

Like T.J. and Marilee, Andrew and Amy wed in 2010. The newscaster shares two daughters, Ava and Analise, with first husband Tim McIntosh, who she was wed to from 1996 to 2008. Andrew shares sons Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.