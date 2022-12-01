T.J. Holmes Spotted At ‘GMA’ Without His Wedding Ring Amid Amy Robach Romance Rumors

T.J. Holmes was notably not wearing his wedding ring as he hosted Good Morning America: What You Need To Know on Thursday, December 1 alongside co-host Amy Robach. The move comes after the longtime host, 45, who is married to attorney attorney Marilee Fiebeg, was seen looking very friendly with Amy, 49, during a getaway to upstate New York. The two co-hosts were seen holding hands and loading up a car outdoors on the trip, and in other images, seen sharing a cozy laugh at a Times Square pub over beer. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for the hosts and to ABC — which is the network that airs GMA — but has yet to hear back for comment.

T.J. and Amy made no mention of the photos and subsequent headlines as they took the anchor desk on Thursday, but did share a friendly interaction that went viral on Twitter. “Who’s looking forward to the weekend?” T.J., seemingly nervous, questioned as Amy replied, “Ahh, me!” T.J. then quipped, “of course we are.” They were also seen laughing and standing close together during a cookie baking segment with Caroline Schiff, making no effort to hide their chemistry from hyper-engaged viewers.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes are both hosting GMA3 today: pic.twitter.com/7ZS4wGeYDm — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 1, 2022

Shortly after the images of Amy and T.J. were published, the duo both shut down their Instagram pages. Amy has notably been married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, 55, since 2010. Shue removed photos of Amy from his page on Dec. 1, however, with no explanation. She has also been ween without her wedding ring in some time. The pair share no children, but Amy does have two kids with ex husband Tim McIntosh: Ava, 19, and Analise, 15. Hours after the photos emerged, it was also reported that Amy and Andrew sold their New York City condo for a $5.8 million on Nov. 18.

T.J. also married Marilee in 2010, and they share daughter Sabine, 9, together. He’s also dad to two other kids from first wife Amy Ferson, Brianna and Jaden. T.J. divorced Amy in 2007.

A report also noted that the pair are “consenting adults who were separated” and “broke up with their spouses in August” via People. “The relationship didn’t start until after that,” the publication also said.