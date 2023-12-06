T.J. Holmes’ Wife: Everything to Know About the Former ‘GMA’ Star’s 2 Marriages

Image Credit: Johns PKI / SplashNews.com

T.J. Holmes is best known for being a journalist on some of America’s most popular news shows, like Good Morning America, but he’s also led an eventful love life over the years. The anchor has been married twice and has often talked about his family life whenever he’s not reporting on the news.

After 12 years of marriage, T.J. and his second wife Marilee Fiebig split up in 2022, after it was revealed that the anchor had a relationship with his co-host Amy Robach. In addition to both the anchors being released from GMA, they each also split from their partners. T.J. and Amy recently spoke out for the first time since their firing and their romance scandal on the first episode of their podcast Amy and T.J. on December 5, 2023. “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released that outed us, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” T.J. said.

In addition to the couple speaking out for the first time, it’s been reported that Marilee began seeing Amy’s ex Andrew Shue, according to Page Six.

Find out more about T.J.’s two marriages below.

Amy Ferson

T.J. and Amy Ferson got married on an undisclosed date after being in a relationship for a few years. She’s also led a career as a journalist, working for the American Cable News Network (CNN), which could be how they met, but she tends to keep her personal life as private as possible. During their marriage, T.J. and Amy welcomed two children, including daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, together. Their marriage lasted until 2007, when they got divorced.

Marilee Fiebig

A lot more is known about T.J.’s second marriage to lawyer Marilee Fiebig. The couple had a romance and married in 2010. Less than three years later, they welcomed a daughter Sabine. In March 2014, T.J. gushed over Marilee in a sweet feature published on TheRoot.com. He also talked about his problems with marriage in the past and how his commitment with Marilee was different than what he had before.

“Not only is my marriage still intact, it’s, actually, working pretty well, and that made me uncomfortable,” he wrote in the feature. “You see, I didn’t fully understand why my marriage was flourishing, and I feared that if I didn’t understand what we were doing right, how would we know what to keep doing?”

He also admitted the “eureka” moment he felt happened when the beauty helped him write a business email. “I asked my wife to review it, and she thought the tone of the email was too aggressive, confrontational and negative. She was right,” she said. “Her input stopped me from making the mistake of hitting send. That innocuous example is emblematic of our entire relationship. In all I do, I have a partner looking out for me, advising me, keeping me on track and stopping me from making a mistake, no matter how great or small.”

T.J. also shared that although he was “still the same guy at my core,” he went through a lot of positive changes when he married Marilee. “My family and I are closer, my individual net worth has gone up every year since we met, I’ve learned a second language, I’m healthier, I use the N-word less, I listen to Sunday church service more, I’m a better friend, I’m more forgiving than I used to be, I’m more involved in charitable work,” he said. “In every way, I’m better off because I’m married. So, for me, a successful marriage has revolved around this principle: I like who I am with her.”

In addition to writing great things about his marriage to Marilee in outlets, he has also praised her on social media. On their 10-year anniversary, he took to Facebook to share two photos of her and a lengthy caption about his gratitude. “This particular #decadechallenge is a little late, but … 10 years ago, Marilee Fiebig married me. And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years. That’s not hyperbole,” he wrote. “I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that’s incomprehensible.”

“Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much. Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch,” he continued. “If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me another 10 days, I’d be grateful. But if she would even spare another 10 minutes of her time for me today, I should consider myself blessed. This is MARILEE FIEBIG HOLMES, y’all. And I, T. J. Holmes, do solemnly swear … that I …. was HER #decadechallenge.”

While it’s not clear when exactly T.J. and Marilee split, the anchor did reveal that he was in the midst of a divorce when the photos of him and Amy led to a scandal in late 2022. “During the holiday season, and in light of challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Marilee’s attorney said in a statement to Daily Mail in early 2023. “To that end, T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.”

Nearly a year after the scandal broke, T.J. and Marilee reached a divorce settlement in October 2023, per People. Since the split, it’s been reported that she’s been dating Amy’s ex Andrew Shue. “It turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values. It’s bigger than the affair now,” an insider told Page Six. “They’re not heartbroken and sad. Everyone has moved on.”