Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Still Together? Inside Their Relationship After Their ‘GMA’ Affair

Image Credit: John Nacion/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were fan-favorites on Good Morning America. The former co-anchors shared enjoyable on-air banter for years, and they eventually started dating. So, are they still together after separating from their respective spouses?

Scroll down to find out Amy and T.J.’s current relationship status.

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Still Together?

Amy and T.J. are still together today. Over the summer of 2023, the couple were photographed working out together in New York City. Prior to that, they were spotted around Manhattan multiple times throughout the year.

T.J. also finalized his divorce from ex-wife Marilee Fiebig in October, nearly one year after he and Amy’s romance became public knowledge. For Amy’s part, she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Andrew Shue in March.

Amy and her ex-husband were reportedly separated by the time her relationship with T.J. surfaced in November 2022. That month, she and T.J. were seen getting cozy while out on the town. Less than a month later, they were taken off of GMA3. For his part, though, T.J.’s now-ex-wife was reportedly shocked about his romance with Amy, which ignited rumors that T.J. cheated on Marilee.

Shortly after T.J. filed for divorce from Marilee in December 2022, her lawyer told Entertainment Tonight that they were “disappointed by T.J’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.”

Why Were Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Fired From ‘GMA’?

In early 2023, the television personalities were removed from GMA3. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a spokesperson said from ABC, the company that oversees GMA. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

Though the studio did not publicly address their relationship, multiple outlets reported that the reason for their GMA departure was their romance. One month before the pair was ousted from their show, The Hollywood Reporter unveiled a conversation in an editorial call that network president Kim Godwin made to the staff in 2022.

“I want to say that while [Amy and T.J.’s] relationship is not a violation of company policy, I really have taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization,” Kim said, per the outlet. “These decisions are not easy, they are not knee-jerk, but they are necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you guys know, are all of us — the people here at ABC.”