Amy Robach Appears To Move Out Of NYC Apartment Amid T.J. Holmes Romance Speculation: Photos

Amy Robach is moving on and moving out. The 49-year-old co-anchor of GMA 3: What You Need To Know — who made headlines this week for her apparent romantic relationship with co-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45 — was spotted moving out of her New York City apartment on Friday, Dec. 2 in photos obtained by Page Six, which can be seen here. The move from the West Village residence was set to happen before her and T.J.’s relationship was made public, according to a Page Six source. “She sold the apartment in September, and, ironically, this was her moving day,” the insider noted.

When photos of Amy And T.J. getting cozy and holding hands first came to light, people assumed they had an affair with each other, considering the pair are still married to their respective spouses. However, to PEOPLE quickly confirmed that although they are both legally married, their marriages have been over for quite some time. “This was two consenting adults who were separated,” PEOPLE’s insider divulged. “They both broke up with their spouses in August, within weeks of each other. The relationship didn’t start until after that.”

Amy married Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, 55, in 2010. They did not have any kids, but Amy has two kids from from her first marriage to Tim McIntosh: Ava, 19, and Analise, 15. T.J. is married to attorney Marilee Fiebeg. They coincidentally tied the knot in 2010 after his divorce from his first wife, Amy Ferson. He had a daughter, Sabine, 9, with Marilee and a son, Jaden, and a daughter, Brianna, with Amy.

Furthermore, Amy is reportedly almost done settling her divorce. “Amy and Andrew are divorcing, it’s almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer,” a Page Six source said. “They’ve constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up.”

A Dec. 1 report from PEOPLE claimed that T.J. and Amy began dating after she and her husband split. “Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something,” the source revealed.

After the romance news broke, T.J. removed all photos of his wife from his Instagram page and then deactivated his page. Amy followed suit. T.J.’s wedding ring was also notably missing as he hosted Good Morning America: What You Need To Know on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Amy and T.J. have yet to explicitly address their relationship publicly, but they danced around the topic at the top of the third hour of Good Morning America on Dec. 2. “Hey there, everybody. Good afternoon. Welcome to GMA3: What You Need to Know on this Friday. You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday,” T.J. began. “Is it?” Amy replied.

“It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoying it. … Take it all in,” T.J. said with a smile, seemingly teasing Amy. Amy was not having it, though, and she replied by saying, “Speak for yourself.”