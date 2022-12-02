T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Joke About Their Romance Live On Air: It’s Been A ‘Great Week’

GMA 3: What You Need To Know co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have addressed the recent rumors that they are in a full-blown relationship — well, sort of. The pair returned to their spots on the third hour of Good Morning America on Friday, Dec. 2 and seemingly joked about their apparent romance. “Hey there, everybody. Good afternoon. Welcome to GMA3: What You Need to Know on this Friday. You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday,” T.J., 45 began at the top of the hour, as seen in the video clip here. “Is it?” Amy, 49, replied.

Responding to his co-anchor’s confusion with a smile, T.J. continued, “It’s been a great week. I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoying it. … Take it all in.” Amy protested his contentment. “Speak for yourself,” she shot back.

Rumors that the GMA hosts were seeing each other began after photos of them getting very comfortable with each other were released by DailyMail on Nov. 30. The shots, taken at a handful of different occasions, showed the two hosts spending lots of time together off-air. In some of the pics, they were holding hands, while others showed them looking quite cozy in a bar. When the photos came out, neither Amy nor T.J. had announced that they were separated from their spouses. However, People eventually confirmed that they had both ended their marriages months earlier.

Shots taken on Nov. 10 showed the two sitting very close together at a New York City bar having drinks. They were also seen getting into a car together after their outing at the bar. Another photo from Nov. 13 appeared to show the two unpacking a car during a weekend away in Shawangunk Mountain, and T.J. appeared to reach for Amy’s backside.

Furthermore, a Nov. 17 photo showed the two acting playful outside of NYU Langone Medical Center. Most recently, they were seen walking together on Monday, Nov. 28. They also appeared to be holding hands in a car after the outing. An eyewitness from the bar told DM that they seemed very into each other. “They were totally into each other. She was giggling at whatever he was saying, and they were looking at each other’s phones. At one point she was kind of dancing in her chair to the music and laughing so hard she practically fell into his lap,” the witness said.

Following the reports, both anchors made their Instagram profiles private. Amy joined ABC as a GMA correspondent in 2012, after five years of hosting Weekend Today on NBC. She became an anchor on GMA in March 2014. T.J. joined ABC in 2014 after years at CNN and BET. He was named as an anchor on GMA in Dec. 2014. The two began hosting GMA3 in 2020 with Jennifer Ashton.

Besides the similar start times at ABC, Amy and T.J. are also both married. Coincidentally, they each tied the knot with their spouses in 2010. T.J. married his second wife Marilee Fiebig in March 2010. They have a daughter. T.J. also shares a son and daughter with his first wife Amy Ferson. His co-anchor has been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010. Amy was married once before to Tim McIntosh from 1996 to 2008, and they share two daughters.