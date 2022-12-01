Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stay Quiet On Romance Speculation During Awkward Return To ‘GMA’

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes made no mention of the recent speculation that they may have begun a romantic relationship during Good Morning America: What You Need To Know on Thursday, December 1. The two anchors got right into business and covered a variety of news stories, without addressing the rumors that they had privately started a relationship, following various reports on Wednesday.

The two hosts simply began their show with a reminder that the week is nearly over. T.J., 45, started by showing how excited he was that it was almost Friday. “Who’s looking forward to the weekend?” he quipped, and Amy, 49, responded by saying, “Me.” T.J. and Amy both chuckled, and he said, “Of course, we are,” before moving into their first story.

Despite the two making headlines for the past day, a source revealed to Page Six that they showed up ready for work. “While producers had been freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together, they showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air,” the insider said.

Amy and T.J. have been co-anchoring GMA together since 2014, with both being hired within months of each other, beginning the daytime spinoff GMA3: What You Need To Know in 2020. As co-hosts, they work very well together, whether they’re running the New York City marathon together or covering the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Many fans started to speculate that the two were romantically involved when photos of them both getting very friendly were released by DailyMail. Shots showed the two spending time together in different spots in New York and a Times Square pub. In one photo, they appeared to be holding hands and another shot appeared to show T.J. touching Amy’s butt. While neither journalist has publicly commented on the photos or speculation, both of them did shut down their Instagram accounts after the news came out.