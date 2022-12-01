Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stay Quiet On Romance Speculation During Awkward Return To ‘GMA’

The two anchors did not address the recent rumors about them, after they were seen being very friendly with one another in their first 'GMA' broadcast.

By:
December 1, 2022 2:55PM EST
amy robach, tj holmes
View gallery
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Amy Robach and TJ Holmes attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City.2022 ABC Disney Upfront, New York City, United States - 17 May 2022
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes run through Harlem in the New York City Marathon in New York City, NY, USA. Pictured: Loutelious "T. J." Holmes,Jr.,Amy Robach Ref: SPL5500250 061122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes run through Harlem in the New York City Marathon in New York City, NY, USA. Pictured: Loutelious "T. J." Holmes,Jr.,Amy Robach Ref: SPL5500250 061122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes made no mention of the recent speculation that they may have begun a romantic relationship during Good Morning America: What You Need To Know on Thursday, December 1. The two anchors got right into business and covered a variety of news stories, without addressing the rumors that they had privately started a relationship, following various reports on Wednesday.

The two hosts simply began their show with a reminder that the week is nearly over. T.J., 45, started by showing how excited he was that it was almost Friday. “Who’s looking forward to the weekend?” he quipped, and Amy, 49, responded by saying, “Me.”  T.J. and Amy both chuckled, and he said, “Of course, we are,” before moving into their first story.

Amy and T.J. are seen on-set of ‘GMA’ in May 2021. (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Despite the two making headlines for the past day, a source revealed to Page Six that they showed up ready for work. “While producers had been freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together, they showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air,” the insider said.

Amy and T.J. have been co-anchoring GMA together since 2014, with both being hired within months of each other, beginning the daytime spinoff GMA3: What You Need To Know in 2020. As co-hosts, they work very well together, whether they’re running the New York City marathon together or covering the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Many fans started to speculate that the two were romantically involved when photos of them both getting very friendly were released by DailyMail. Shots showed the two spending time together in different spots in New York and a Times Square pub. In one photo, they appeared to be holding hands and another shot appeared to show T.J. touching Amy’s butt. While neither journalist has publicly commented on the photos or speculation, both of them did shut down their Instagram accounts after the news came out.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad