Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Arrive Back In NYC Together After Packing On PDA In Miami: Photos

Amy Robach, 49, and T.J. Holmes, 45, were photographed carrying luggage together as they arrived back in New York City, NY from their PDA-filled getaway in Miami, FL. The Good Morning America hosts both wore black, including a long coat on her and a hoodie on him, as well as jeans and sunglasses as they walked around the airport and made their way down an escalator. Amy had her blonde hair pulled back and topped off her look with tan pointy-toed boots as T.J. wore white sneakers and carried a backpack on his back.

The pair seemed to be engaged in conversation at one point, and Amy appeared to gesture her phone toward a camera zooming in on them. The lovebirds seemed relaxed and rested, otherwise, but didn’t show any affection as they eventually made their way outside to catch a ride.

Amy and T.J.’s new airport outing is the first time they’ve been seen in public together since news of T.J.’s Dec. 28th divorce filing made headlines. The anchor split from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, weeks after he and Amy first sparked romance speculation. He and Marilee share a daughter Sabine, whom they welcomed less than three years after marrying in 2010. He’s also the father of daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, who he shares with his first wife, Amy Ferson.

Amy, who is also separated from her husband Andrew Shue, and T.J. just turned up the heat on their new romance during their recent trip to Miami. They were seen showing off PDA, including a passionate makeout session on a pier, throughout their vacation and seemed as happy as could be as they laughed together. They also had food and drinks at an outdoor restaurant and didn’t seem bothered by being seen.

The getaway also happened after they were both suspended from hosting GMA3: What You Need To Know, which they’ve done since 2014, shortly after their new relationship made headlines. They are currently being internally reviewed by ABC since they were both publicly married at the time the news broke. ABC News President Kim Godwin reportedly addressed the situation in an internal email that has been shared online.

“I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News,” she wrote. “Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being.”