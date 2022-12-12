Rhiannon Ally: 5 Things To Know About The ABC News Anchor Filling In For Amy Robach

Rhiannon Ally is an ABC News anchor.

Rhiannon filled in for GMA3 host Amy Robach on Dec. 12, 2022.

Rhiannon said she had a ‘great time’ on her first fill-in day.

Rhiannon Ally is one of the latest journalists to fill in for Amy Robach on GMA3 after the anchor has been kept off the air due to her alleged romance with fellow anchor T.J. Holmes. Despite it being a new gig, the beauty seemed pretty thrilled about being on air on the morning of Dec. 12. “Had a great day at work today filling in on @abcgma3 with @demarcomorgan 💖,” the journalist, 42, she wrote in an Instagram pose that included a photo of herself alongside DeMarco Morgan, who was filling in for T.J.

Find out more about Rhiannon and her career below.

Rhiannon works for ABC on other shows.

She has been an anchor on ABC News and This Morning after she first started with the network in Dec. 2021. She was first a correspondent and eventually became a permanent anchor. Before her job with ABC, she worked for many local affiliates, including NBC and NBC, in the Midwest and Miami, FL.

She grew up in Missouri.

After growing up just outside of Kansas City, she went on to graduate from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, according to her website. Her on-air career began in Topeka, Kansas when she worked as a morning anchor on WIBW-TV. During her time there, she won a Kansas Association of Broadcasters Award for best Morning Show and was voted one of Topeka’s favorite television personalities.

Rhiannon once cooked with celebrity chefs and appeared in a music video.

The talented anchor performed on stage in a Las Vegas, NV show and cooked with Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay, and Mario Batalli, according to her website. She was also featured in the music video for the song “Falling In Love (With My Best Friend)” by Matt White.

She’s married and has kids.

Rhiannon married fellow journalist Mike Marusarz and they became the first husband and wife anchor team in history of local news in Kansas City, her website states. They share three children, including Roman, Camila, and Natalia.

She loves sharing photos of her life on social media.

Rhiannon is a heavy social media user and regularly shares moments of her life, including the quality times she spends with her husband Mike and their kids as well as days in the news office. On Dec. 11, just hours before she filled in for Amy on GMA3, she released new professional work photos and they showed her looking confident and gorgeous while posing in a red dress and tan tied shoes. She also recently shared a video, which can be seen above, of her enjoying a “pre-birthday dinner” at a restaurant.