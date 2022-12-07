Amy Robach Seen In 1st Photos Since ‘GMA’ Absence Over T.J. Holmes Romance

Amy Robach, 49, was seen for the first time since she and GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45, were both taken off the air due to their alleged new romance. The news anchor wore a denim jacket with the collar up over a white low neck top and olive green pants as she walked her dog around a neighborhood in New York City, NY on Wednesday, in photos that were obtained by Page Six. She topped her look off with light brown heeled boots as her hair was pulled back and she held a phone in one hand.

At one point, Amy seemed to smile at the cameras capturing her outing and appeared relaxed as her pooch made its way down the sidewalk alongside of her. She also appeared to have no or very little makeup on, which is a change from her on-air appearances, and was alone for the outing.

Amy’s latest outing comes just two days after ABC News announced that she and T.J. were removed from their 1 p.m. show because their alleged romance was becoming an “internal and external distraction.” ABC News president Kim Godwin said that although their alleged relationship is “not a violation of company policy,” their headline-making alleged affair could still tarnish the GMA brand, which was the reason for their decision. Anchors Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez took Amy and T.J.’s places on the air on Monday, and briefly addressed their absences by saying they had “the day off.”

Amy and T.J. have yet to address their alleged romance, but the two made headlines last week, when photos of the pair getting cozy on vacation and in Manhattan bars went public. Although the two of them are currently married to other people, they reportedly went to work as a “couple” after the photos were taken. Amy has been married to Andrew Shue since 2010 and T.J. has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010.

Shortly after the PDA-filled photos caused cheating speculation, a source told People that both Amy and T.J. were already separated from their spouses and had been since Aug. 2022. “They were both separated so they felt comfortable dating in the open after that,” the source told the outlet. “Their spouses had moved out, even, so they were not hiding anything.”