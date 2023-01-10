Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Are Reportedly ‘Seriously in Love’ & Plan To Be ‘Fully Open’ About Romance

It’s been roughly two months since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ romance was outed after photos were published online showing the GMA3: What You Need To Know co-stars getting physical. Since then, Amy, 45, and T.J., 49, have taken their love all over the place – except the set of GMA3, as they’ve been removed from their hosting duties amid the drama. They’ve since taken their love to Atlanta and Miami and don’t expect them to hide it if and when they come back. It’s “not a fling” between them, reports Us Weekly, which notes that “they are seriously in love. And they will be fully open about their relationship now.”

Amy and T.J. were separated from their spouses – Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively – when they struck up their romance. While the new relationship took them off the air, “Amy has no regrets,” reports Us Weekly. “She wants to keep her job [at GMA3], but even if she loses it, she’s in love.”

At the end of December 2022, T.J. officially filed the papers to end his 12-year marriage to Marilee. Less than a week later, Fiebig issued a statement on the impending divorce and the end of her marriage. “During the holiday season, and in light of challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter,” Marilee’s attorney, Stephanie Lehman, an attorney for Fiebig, said in a statement. Holmes and Fiebig share a daughter, Sabine.

“To that end, T.J.’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible,” said Fiebig’s attorney. “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.’s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter.”

At the time of the statement, Page Six noted that Amy and Andrew’s divorce is also “almost finalized.” Amy has two children from her previous marriage to playwright Tim McIntosh, while Andrew has three sons from his previous marriage to Jennifer Hageney.

Amy and T.J. haven’t issued a formal statement about their new romance. On Jan. 4, Robach was spotted exiting Holmes’ apartment in New York City. A month prior, movers were spotted carrying boxes out of her apartment. She reportedly “sold the apartment in September,” and the fact that her moving day coincided with the timing of her new love affair was an “ironic” coincidence.