Amy Robach Wears Black Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes As She Snuggles Up To T.J. Holmes On Mexico Vacation: Photos

Amy Robach sported a black bikini top and a pair of daisy dukes with T.J. Holmes in Mexico. The former GMA3: What You Need To Know anchors wrapped their arms around each other as they went for a casual stroll in tourist-heavy Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Friday, Feb. 17 in photos obtained by TMZ. They had smiles on their faces as they stopped to talk to people — presumably folks who recognized them — before stocking up on some goodies at a store per the bags in their hands.

Amy, 50, finished her look with a crossbody leather bag and black flip flips, also sporting a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, T.J., 45, stayed breezy in a beige sandal, along with a white t-shirt and jeans. The Puerto Vallarta temperatures appear to be in the low 80s range at the moment, which is much warmer than the mid 40s – 50s hitting home in New York City where they both reside.

The trip marks the second for the couple since being released from their ABC contracts following their romance, which began while they were both married — her to Andrew Shue and him to lawyer Marilee Fiebig. Following an investigation that alleged other extramarital relationships on T.J.’s part, ABC confirmed that both hosts would not return to the network on Jan. 27. A day later on Jan. 28, they were spotted packing on the PDA in Los Angeles. In December, while they remained off the air as the investigation progressed, they also took a quick getaway to Miami, FL for some sun and relaxation.

ABC confirmed that they had reached the decision for Amy and T.J. to depart the company after “productive conversations” with both hosts. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the news division said to HollywoodLife in an emailed statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions,” the Disney-owned network added.