Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Snuggle Up On Sidewalk In 1st Photos Since Leaving ABC

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted for the first time since ABC announced that the pair have been released from their positions as co-anchors of GMA3; What You Need To Know after their romantic relationship was revealed. Both Amy and T.J. appeared unfazed by the news of losing their gigs as they packed on the PDA on a Los Angeles sidewalk on Saturday, January 28, as seen in photos provided by DailyMail. Rocking a casual gray hoodie and sweatpants, Amy wrapped herself around T.J. and jumped into his arms while they exchanged smooches.

Not even 24 hours before the makeout session, ABC revealed the firing in a statement. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the news division said to HollywoodLife in an emailed statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

The duo, who had hosted GMA3: What You Need To Know since 2014, were first taken off of the show’s third hour on December 5 amid speculation that their relationship began at work while they were both married. During their suspension, ABC News President Kim Godwin addressed staff in an internal email that has been widely shared online. “I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News,” she wrote. “Amy and T.J. will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review, and there will be a rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being.” Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez stepped up to fill in for the two temporarily vacant spots.

Fans started speculating that the co-hosts were involved romantically after a series of photos of them appearing quite chummy at a Times Square pub were released in November. Shortly after the scandal, both Amy and T.J. deleted their Instagram profiles. Per documents obtained by HollywoodLife, we can also confirm that T.J. filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig in New York on Wednesday, December 28 and that Amy had listed her NYC apartment she shared with her husband, actor Andrew Shue, around the same time.